Jacob Sjuts has last laugh in All-Star duel with brother Jason

  Updated
  • 0
Jason and Jacob Sjuts

Jacob Sjuts (right) extends his arm on defender and brother Jason Sjuts (left) along the perimeter Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus. The two twins played on opposite teams for the for the first time in years with bragging rights on the line.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts squared off against brother Jason Sjuts in Thursday's Central Community College All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus. Jacob ended the night with the final laugh when his Silver Team defeated the Green Team 78-65.

The trash talking began on the opening tip-off with Jacob winning the jump ball against Jason. Jacob, who also squared off against fellow Bulldogs Cooper Beller and Kyle Preister and head coach Joe Hesse, led Silver with 19 points.

"It was pretty fun, pretty competitive," Jacob said. "It's always fun to go against him (Jason) once in a while, but it was fun."

Jason might have come out on the short end on the scoreboard but wasn't willing to leave without a few parting shots.

"I thought it was honestly pretty easy. It's kind of easy to lock him down," Jason said jokingly. "It's fun to get out there and compete. A lot of the guys we know and played against and kind of play on the same team was pretty fun."

People are also reading…

Jason Sjuts

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family senior Jason Sjuts releases a 3-pointer in Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

Jason, who had 19 points himself on five three-pointers, took the assignment of defending Jacob and vice versa. In the third quarter, Jacob drained a three over Jason to increase the Silver advantage to 49-38. On the ensuing possession, Jason answered with a three of his own.

Jacob said bragging rights were on the line. He told Hesse that he was going to regret not picking him. Jason evaluated his performance against Jacob as effective.

"I feel like I won the one-on-one battles throughout the game, so I'll take that," Jason said.

Jacob Sjuts

HLHF's Jacob Sjuts lays up a shot off the glass at Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

Jacob, Jason and the Bulldog senior class left a lasting legacy at HLHF bringing home three state championships in four years. Over four years, the Bulldogs went 100-16.

"Three state championships in four years is something pretty incredible," Jacob said. "We just hope that we set the bar pretty high for the younger kids and hopefully keep up that expectation."

"It's been a pretty special and memorable experience," Jason said. "We had such a good group of seniors, and I think that kind of shows with what we did and the success we had."

Ean Luebbe

Columbus High forward Ean Luebbe shoots a lay-up Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Columbus High's Ean Luebbe was one of four Silver players to end in double-figures. He recorded 10 points with eight coming in the second half. Fellow Discoverer Sam Kwapnioski scored five points for Green.

"It feels good to be back in the gym with the guys, made some good relationships with guys I haven't met in the area, so it was really fun," Luebbe said.

Luebbe said the best part of the experience was throwing alley-oops to teammates who were better at jumping than he is. He said it was cool to play with players he didn't face while competing at Columbus.

"I grew up playing with Jacob and Jason in summer basketball and stuff like that, so honestly it's just kind of good being back with them and building those relationships," Luebbe said. "I enjoy them and I'll see them in the future."

Luebbe said he's most proud of laying down the foundation for the Discoverers program. After a one-win season in 2019-20, they went 6-18 this season including winning the school's first postseason game in six years.

"Our program was pretty beat-up and our senior class really just built it up and got a good foundation for the guys to take it," he said.

Sam Kwapnioski

Columbus High guard Sam Kwapnioski shoots a three at Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

It was a back-and-forth first half. The first quarter ended even at 16-16 with Green leading by as many as six. Silver trailed 29-25 before ending the half on a 10-2 for a 35-31 advantage at halftime.

Silver pulled away in the third quarter with four threes and won the quarter 22-14. Both teams scored 21 points in the fourth.

Tanner Pfeifer

Humphrey St. Francis forward Tanner Pfeifer shoots a corner three in Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

Howells-Dodge seniors Blake Sindelar and R.J. Bayer scored 12 and 11 points for Silver and Green, respectively. On Silver, Boone Central's Garrett Rasmussen recorded 10 points. Humphrey Saint Francis forward Tanner Pfeifer and Osceola guard Pierce Branting tallied nine points each.

Seth VunCannon

Scotus Central Catholic forward Seth VunCannon shoots a corner three in Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.

Clarkson/Leigh's Eli Hays sunk three 3-pointers for Green to end the game with nine points. Jaguars guard Gavin Nelson recorded six points and Scotus Central Catholic's Seth VunCannon posted five.  

Cooper Beller

HLHF guard Cooper Beller cuts to the basket Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.
Kyle Preister

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family forward Kyle Preister shoots a three Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.
Lane Urkoski

High Plains center Lane Urkoski throws a behind-the-back pass in transition Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.
Pierce Branting

Osceola guard Pierce Branting lines up a corner three at Thursday's CCC-Columbus All-Star Boys Basketball Game in Columbus.
Wyatt Urban

Osceola forward Wyatt Urban passes the ball to a teammate in the corner Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

