Jacob Sjuts, Keller lead HLHF past Howells-Dodge in state title rematch

HOWELLS - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge boys basketball have made exciting finishes a recent habit. Last season, the Jaguars defeated HLHF on their home floor in the subdistrict final 53-49.

The two squared off again just a few weeks later with much larger stakes on the line - the Class D-1 state championship. HLHF came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth, forced overtime and rode the work of Jacob Sjuts to a second state title in three years.

On Tuesday, the two schools met again in Howells in a top-three matchup, this time in Class C-2. Just as it did at Pinnacle Bank Arena, it came down to the wire.

Howells-Dodge sophomore Colton Klosen scored a layup along the baseline with one minute left to tie the game 45-45. HLHF called timeout with 47.8 seconds left. Bulldogs head coach Joe Hesse said he was unsure whether to hold the ball for one shot or be aggressive and go after the first scoring opportunity. In the end, he decided on the middle ground between those two. Senior center Ethan Keller made his coach look like a genius.

Keller scored on a contested layup from a pass by Cooper Beller with 17 seconds remaining. The defense then held Howells-Dodge to a deep, desperation three from senior Blake Sindelar that fell harmlessly to the court. Keller's bucket meant a 47-45 Bulldog victory.

"They played such hard pressure man-to-man that if we can get this down to 20 seconds or 15 seconds left, I'm going to call a timeout and draw something up," Hesse said. "I really didn't want to say last shot because I've seen that fall apart and go bad, especially the way they're pressuring the guards and making all the passes really hard."

Keller, who was questionable with a cast on his left hand following an accident that required 22 stitches, scored one of the biggest buckets of his career. Keller was looking at sitting out due to the injury, but convinced Hesse to let him play when Kyle Preister was ruled out with illness. Keller tied his season high with 11 points and the all-important final two of the game.

"After playing those guys in subs (subdistricts) and in March, this is kind of what you expected," Hesse said. "I would like to think if we played our best game, we could maybe pull away somewhere in there, but just happy to get a win when you play these guys because they're pretty darn tough."

The Bulldogs controlled the first half of the game and led 24-20 at halftime. They expanded the lead to 35-30 before the Jaguars ended the third on a 9-2 run. Gavin Nelson and Blake Sindelar knocked down back-to-back triples to pull ahead. After an empty possession by the Bulldogs, Colton Klosen converted a three-point play to put Howells-Dodge up 34-30. Jason Sjuts halted the run with a bucket to close the third and make it 34-32.

In the final frame, the game featured seven lead changes and three ties. At the halfway mark of the fourth, the Bulldogs had built a 40-36 lead. Howells-Dodge pulled within one on a three-pointer from Sindelar. With 2:20 remaining in regulation, Sindelar converted two free throws to give the Jags a 41-40 lead.

Jason Sjuts knocked down a pair of his own at the line with two minutes left to put HLHF back in front by a point. R.J. Bayer put the Jaguars back in front an a floater with 1:50 remaining. On the ensuing possession, Jacob Sjuts scored inside and drew the foul. He made the free throw and set his team up 45-43 as the final minute approached.

Klosen fired up his side then Keller did the same.

"He (Keller) just kind of opens things up. We try to do so much through Jacob that when Ethan can go off and get you 20 or 15 a game, it takes pressure off Jacob," Hesse said. "There's another big guy you can worry about closer to the basket, so you better pay attention to him."

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family kept its perfect season intact as it improved to 13-0. The victory also propelled the Bulldogs to the top of the wildcard points standings.

"We always kind of pay attention to that. We talk about it," Hesse said. "We want to end the year being one of those top four and to do that, you need to win in big games."

HLHF girls 61, Howells-Dodge 35: The Bulldogs defeated Howells-Dodge behind strong guard play Tuesday night.

HLHF made seven threes in the game and the Bulldogs outscored the Jags by 10 points in the first and third quarters. After Howells-Dodge pulled within six, 17-11, in the second, HLHF went on a 13-2 run and built a 30-13 lead. The Bulldogs led by as many as 28.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had 10 different players score points. Halle Beller posted a career-high 15 points as she knocked down three three-pointers and six field goals total. Claire Korth and Alisha Dahlberg totaled 10 and seven points, respectively.

HLHF head coach Kandee Hanzel said she hopes the good vibes gained from this performance will improve the backcourt's willingness to take shots.

"It's confidence. They made them. They can do it. They're not afraid to shoot them, but they're afraid to miss them," Hanzel said. "When they miss a couple, then they don't try anymore, so getting them to make a couple gets them hungry to shoot another one."

Addison Schneider, the team's leading scorer, recorded nine points. Hanzel said she knew Howells-Dodge would double and triple team her inside and force the Bulldogs to make shots on the perimeter. She added the supporting cast needs to take the shots when given if they want to go where they want to go.

"I finally got the girls to buy in that you're open, shoot the ball. We're not a very good outside shooting team and I keep emphasizing that we got to shoot on our own," Hanzel said. "We've got to keep doing that because if we don't make them from the outside, teams are going to beat us.

The third-ranked Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games as they improved to 12-2. HLHF entered a crucial stretch with games Thursday against Madison and Class C-1 No. 10 BRLD Friday.

"I told them this was going to be a good stretch for us to win some games," Hanzel said. "I told them today you've got to be mentally prepared to prepare for both teams be ready to go. I think we have a chance to be No. 2 in the conference if we beat them."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

