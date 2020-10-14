Kuhl found joy in mental part of the game

At the time, she was anything but a starter, let alone familiar with what exactly she should be doing when she came on the floor.

"I had never played basketball before. It was like, 'What is this? It's an orange ball? I'm supposed to throw it or something?'" Kuhl recalled.

She gradually improved as a player but didn't expect to be moving on from junior high. That's when Kuhl went to Point Guard College up in Minnesota in the summer before her freshmen year and was introduced into a whole different aspect of the game by coach Chad Songy.

"You can kind of play it with a different approach. It's not always just you. You have to have a positive outlook and play with your team," Kuhl said. "There's so much to basketball than just dribbling, shooting and playing defense. It's a whole different game."

Suddenly, though she might not have been the tallest, the fastest or the most athletic, Kuhl discovered how she could make her mark as a player: with her mind.

Songy encouraged her to watch film, learn how to recognize situations and opponents abilities and give herself a mental edge over players who didn't spend as much time preparing.