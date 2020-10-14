Kuhl found joy in mental part of the game

Scouts Central Catholic senior Ava Kuhl assumed she was done playing basketball after junior high. She had done OK in her youth career, but she hadn't developed any sort of emotional connection to the game and a reason to forge ahead.
Fast forward to Sept. 28 and she couldn't help but remember those days as Kuhl signed her national letter of intent to play for Doane basketball.
"It was almost kind of surreal. It was like, 'Wow, fourth-grade me is laughing at myself right now," Kuhl said. "I was awful in fourth grade, never thought I'd play a sport in college and here I am with all my friends and family and coaches, everyone there cheering and cracking jokes. It was super cool."
Kuhl was contacted by Doane in late June during her AAU season with Nebraska Attack. She went into June assuming her career was near the end, and, although that was disappointing, it wasn't all that unexpected.
Then, in her last three tournaments, the hard work she had been putting in began to come together. The game slowed down, Kuhl began making plays and taking advantage of the mental approach she has found in hoops. Suddenly, walking away was unthinkable.
Doane and a few others contacted her, but the Crete campus and the Tiger coaching staff made the decision easy.
Ava Kuhl started on the hardwood, as she mentioned, in the fourth grade. She had never played basketball when she joined a club team, The Rocks, that had teammates who make up this year's Scotus senior group.
At the time, she was anything but a starter, let alone familiar with what exactly she should be doing when she came on the floor.
"I had never played basketball before. It was like, 'What is this? It's an orange ball? I'm supposed to throw it or something?'" Kuhl recalled.
She gradually improved as a player but didn't expect to be moving on from junior high. That's when Kuhl went to Point Guard College up in Minnesota in the summer before her freshmen year and was introduced into a whole different aspect of the game by coach Chad Songy.
"You can kind of play it with a different approach. It's not always just you. You have to have a positive outlook and play with your team," Kuhl said. "There's so much to basketball than just dribbling, shooting and playing defense. It's a whole different game."
Suddenly, though she might not have been the tallest, the fastest or the most athletic, Kuhl discovered how she could make her mark as a player: with her mind.
Songy encouraged her to watch film, learn how to recognize situations and opponents abilities and give herself a mental edge over players who didn't spend as much time preparing.
"I wasn't watching film; I didn't understand that, didn't understand that there was an elite level to the game that you can get to," Kuhl said.
In the years that have followed, Kuhl has built that love for basketball as much off the court as she has on it. When she can, she'll get in the gym after school. When the Dowd Activity Center or Memorial Hall are occupied, she'll find her way onto the floor at St. Isidore's where her mom works.
Kuhl also spends time in the driveway and in the basement refining the physical aspects of the game. She's worn out at least three or four basketballs on the Kuhl's driveway concrete. In her room or at the kitchen table, she'll pull up video of herself and opponents for the upcoming season. She works at the movie theater and, if you leave your seat during the show for a refill or more snacks, you might even catch Kuhl watching game film on her laptop out in the lobby.
It's a much more in depth approach than most teenagers take, but to Kuhl there's no work involved - it's all fun.
"You have to prepare for it in every way with film, knowing yourself, knowing your teammates," she said. "I think that's amazing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
