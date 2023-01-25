Lady Discoverers earn win at Hastings, boys fall to Northstar and Hastings

Both Discoverer basketball teams were in action Monday and Friday. The boys and girls lost to Lincoln North Star Friday, the boys lost 81-53 and the girls fell 47-35. The Discoverer girls would bounce back with a 52-33 win over Hastings Monday, the boys would fall again 55-41 to the Tigers.

Columbus girls

The Discoverer girls started the week with a win following a loss on Friday. With Monday's road win over Hastings Columbus was not only able to avenge their loss to North Star Friday but also win their sixth game of the year.

On Monday, the Columbus girls were able to start efficiently with the ball as the Discoverers outscored the Tigers 17-2 after the first quarter and 22-6 in the second to take a large 39-8 lead going into the half.

The Columbus offense would come down to earth a bit in the second half as Hasting outscored the Discoverers 8-6 in the third and 17-7 in the fourth. The hot second half for the Tigers was simply not enough to eat into the Columbus 31-point lead at the has as the Discoverers were able to clinch a 19-point win.

In the win, Columbus was led by two scorers finishing in double figures. Molly Goc led all scorers with 14 points in the win. Goc was followed by Anisten Barnett's 10-point performance.

Jordyn Trotta and Ayla Janssen were each close to reaching double figures as Trotta finished the game with nine points and Janssen added seven.

In the Discoverer's 47-35 loss Friday, Columbus was not able to jump out to such a fast start as North Star quickly led by double digits taking a 17-4 lead into the second quarter.

Columbus would fight back a bit as Columbus outscore North Star 13-9 in the second, with North Star holding a 26-17 lead into halftime. The Discoverers would cut the Navigators' lead to seven heading into the fourth after outscoring them 8-6 in the third.

The Navigators managed to close out strong outscoring Columbus 15-10 in the final quarter of play to seal the 12-point win for North Star.

Goc and Trotta led Columbus in the loss with the duo each scored eight points. Janssen was a close third for scoring on the team as she finished with seven points. Grayson Gentile was also close behind with six points and Carly Gaedeke added four.

With the two-game split, Columbus currently sits at 6-9 overall. The Discoverer girls next matchup is scheduled for Thursday as Columbus is set to travel to face 13-1 Lincoln High.

Columbus boys

The Columbus boys dropped both of games to fall to 5-9 on the season. Both losses were in the double digits with the closer of the two games coming at Hastings Monday.

On Monday, Neither Columbus nor Hasting were dominant at any point. The Tigers started the game taking a 13-10 lead into the second quarter. Columbus would then best Hastings 13-11 in the second and the Tigers only held a 24-23 lead at the half.

Hastings would slowly pull away in the second half as the Tigers outscored the Discoverers 13-6 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth to secure the 14-point victory.

Neither team shot well from the floor as Hasting narrowly edged Columbus shooting as the Tigers finished 18 for 45 (40%), and the Discoverers went 15 for 39 (38%) in a fairly even matchup shooting.

Three Discoverers finished with more than five in the loss as Griffin Micek was the hot hand for Columbus as he finished with 19 points. Caden Kapels scored eight and Tanner Esch added six.

In the Discoverer's previous game on Friday, North Star took it to Columbus dropping 81 in a 28-point win for the Navigators.

North Star would quickly build their lead as the Navigators outscored Columbus 22-8 in the first. Columbus would follow up by outscoring North Star 17-14 in the second as the Navigators led 36-25 at the break.

North Star would quickly strengthen their lead by leading Columbus 27-14 in the third quarter scoring and 18-14 in the fourth.

Micek led the scoring charge on Friday finishing with 14 points for Columbus. Four more Discoverers would add five or more points with Esch contributing nine points, Zaiden Gulley scored six and the duo of Remi Alvarado and Luke Messersmith each added five.

The Columbus boys will also be in action Thursday against 10-5 Lincoln high as the Discoverers will look to right the ship, they are currently riding a three-game losing streak.