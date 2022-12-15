Lady Vikes bounce back vs. LVSS, boys' furious rally comes up short

After suffering its first defeat of the season Saturday against Wayne, the Lady Vikes girls basketball team bounced back with a six-point road win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday.

Taylor Helms scored a season-high 14 points to pace Lakeview, who finished with a shooting percentage of 41%. Tori Osten and Josie Bentz recorded eight points each. Haley Frenzen tallied five points and six rebounds.

Lakeview jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and maintained the lead for the remainder of the game. It shot 12-for-25 at the free throw line.

The Raiders shot 32% from the field and featured two players with seven points. LVSS shot 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

"The first thing we wanted to do was score early and we did that. I was really happy with how we spread the scoring around. That kind of set the tone,' Lakeview girls basketball head coach Monte Jones said. "The one thing we didn't do well was shoot free throws well, which let Logan View kind of hang around. We did make a couple in crunch time to keep our lead."

Helms became the fifth Lady Vike to score in double-figures. Lakeview has received various contributions from most of the team, creating a balance that's tough for defenses to plan against.

"It really helps because you're probably not going to see any jump defense. If teams do take something away, you're going to be able to find other ways scoring both inside and outside. Our post scoring was really good in this last game," Jones said. "Again, if you can find that balance and play good defense every night, you're going to end up winning most of those. It looks like people aren't going to get up in the 30s on us. It's just up to us to get up to the 30s ourselves."

In the boys game, Lakeview mounted a big second-half comeback after trailing 34-9 at halftime. The Vikings outscored the Raiders 42-25 in the second half, but LVSS held on for a 59-51 victory.

Max Fremarek, Turner Halvorsen and Blake Rathbone ended the game in double-figures. Fremarek scored 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and five rebounds. Halvorsen scored 11 points and Rathbone converted four of his six shot attempts for 10 points.

Braxton Borer ended the night with nine points and five steals. For the game, Lakeview shot 36% from the field while the Raiders posted a 65% field goal percentage. The Vikings forced 15 turnovers while giving the ball away just four times.

Lakeview girls improved to 4-1 while the boys dropped to 0-5. Both teams will compete at David City on Saturday in their final road game until Jan. 6.