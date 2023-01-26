Lady Vikes defeat Aurora, reach first conference semifinal in at least 20 years

Lakeview girls basketball hosted Aurora in Tuesday’s Central Conference Tournament quarterfinal. The four-seeded Lady Vikes eyed a second win over the five-seeded Huskies after winning 47-31 on Dec. 9.

The Lady Vikes shot 43% in the first half, resulting in a 20-16 halftime advantage. In the second half, they held Aurora to 33% shooting and converted clutch baskets en route to a 34-31 victory.

“You can just really tell physically we were fully healthy again. We shot well and played great defense, which again is what we’ve been doing,” Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones said. “Playing a team more than once is always going to be tougher the second and third time, so we were happy to get away with the win.”

Jones said it’s always challenging beating an opponent multiple times in one season, especially when the first meeting occurred during the second week of the season.

“Having watched them on film, they’ve improved so much and they’ve invented some new kinds of pressure so we knew we would have to deal with that,” he said. “I was just really happy how we attacked pressure and played on our toes instead of our heels.”

Tori Osten, Haley Frenzen and Josie Bentz led Lakeview. Osten and Frenzen recorded nine points and six rebounds each. Osten shot 4-for-8 from the field and Frenzen knocked down five of her nine free throw attempts.

Bentz produced eight points on 3-for-5 shooting with a game-high five steals. The Lady Vikes recorded nine steals in the game.

“It was pretty balanced because the defense was so good on both sides, it’s kind of a slow pace game so there wasn’t going to be a lot of shots. In key situations, each of those three had big baskets,” Jones said. “With about three minutes left, Haley (Frenzen) got a baseline drive and finish and then got fouled a couple times and went to the line. We ran a play and got a basket for Tori (Osten) with about two minutes and then Josie (Bentz) got a big put-back with about a minute and a half to go. All three of those were huge.”

Tuesday was Frenzen’s best performance of the new year after she rolled her ankle against Scotus Central Catholic on Dec. 30. Jones said he saw no lingering effects from that injury.

“You can see she (Frenzen) wasn’t favoring it or even thinking about it,” he said. “You can tell mostly on the defensive end in the last minute and a half, she got several tips and got to several loose balls and that told me right there she’s fully back.”

Lakeview improved to 9-8 after its third win in the last four games. The Lady Vikes will head to York for Thursday’s Central Conference Tournament semifinal against the No. 1 seed Adams Central.

Tuesday marked the first conference tournament quarterfinal win in at least 20 years for the Lady Vikes.

“When you’re a C-1 school in a Class B conference, you know it’s going to be tough and the Central Conference has had great girls basketball with several Division I players and that’s just been since I’ve been here,” Jones said. “It’s a great thing and we just got to keep it in perspective that it’s another game to go play and a chance to make us better for the real games to start here in February.”

The Patriots, rated No. 3 by the Lincoln Journal Star, bounced back from their first loss of the season Tuesday with a 49-8 win over Schuyler in the quarterfinals.

They’ll meet in the regular season for the first time in two years on Thursday. Lakeview hosted Adams Central in a jamboree game on Nov. 26.

“If you wanted to design the ideal team, it’ll be Adams Central. Big 6-3 post player who can score and plays hard. Four girls who can shoot the three well. They handle it well,” Jones said. “There’s a reason why their 15-1 right now and were rated No. 1 for the longest time. Having played Adams Central in the jamboree, here’s a chance to see just how much we’ve improved.”

Vikings fall at Aurora

Lakeview boys fell to Aurora for the second time this season, losing 55-26 on Tuesday in the Central Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, the Vikings were outscored by Aurora 25-7 in the middle two quarters. The Huskies entered the fourth with a 46-17 advantage.

Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin said he felt the team played a strong first quarter until the final 90 seconds when Aurora hit three consecutive three to grow the lead to double-digits.

"We came out. We were really working hard defensively and got some stops early and we were able to have some really strong possessions offensively," Colvin said. "We really talked about cutting hard and looking for some back cuts and moving the ball from side to side and I thought our guys did a nice job of that.

"That was a tough finish to the first quarter. From that point, they continued to shoot the ball really well. We struggled to put the ball in the hoop, both in the second and third quarters. Just tough when you're playing that good of a team when you give up that long of a scoring drought situation."

Aurora shot 47% from the field and made 10 threes. In the first meeting, the Huskies shot 48% and drained seven 3-pointers.

"A couple of the threes I thought we overhelped too much. Kind of left some guys we know are good shooters and maybe wander a little bit too far. Otherwise, you got to give them some credit," Colvin said. "They run a really good offense. They got some very skilled and talented kids. They've really improved shooting wise from the beginning of the year to this point in the season."

Turner Halvorsen dropped 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Brenden Sloup made all three of his shots for a season-high seven points. The rest of the offense combined for three points on 1-for-25 shooting.

"Brenden (Sloup), I think he's playing as well as he can in terms of what he's doing scoring wise and things like that. That's not really his role, but he's such a hard-working kid," Colvin said. "He's talking and communicating, probably better than anyone else we have on the team. I think it's just a product of him working hard every day, trying to do what he's coached to do and now he's seeing the ball go in the hoop a little bit."

The defeat pushed the Vikings’ record to 5-12. They’ll compete in a Central Conference Tournament consolation game Saturday in York against Adams Central.