Lady Vikes fall to Adams Central in conference semifinals

For the first time in at least 20 years, the Lakeview girls basketball team competed in the semifinals of the Central Conference Tournament.

The opponent awaiting them Thursday night in York was Adams Central, rated No. 3 by the Lincoln Journal Star. A hot-shooting first quarter for the Patriots propelled them to a 54-37 win over Lakeview.

“This game was going to be a good measuring stick for us having played Adams Central in the jamboree game. Overall, I was very pleased with our effort and our execution,” Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones said. “Our only problem was we let Adams Central get in the lane too much in the first quarter. Even though we were scoring, they were getting too many good shots so they got a double-digit lead. We played well after that point, but had too much of a deficit to overcome.”

Adams Central scored 22 points in the opening frame to lead by 11. In the first half, they shot 53% making 16 of its 30 shots. The Patriots only outscored Lakeview by one point in the second half.

Rachel Goodon led all scorers with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Kadi Kimberly made four threes and ended with 12 points. Megyn Scott and Briley Nienhueser produced eight and six points, respectively.

“The big thing you have to stop with Adams Central is their big post player and they got good 3-point shooters,” Jones said. “What we decided to take away first was the 3-point shooters and that let some of their secondary shooters get into the lane with the ball a little bit. We switched up our zones a couple of times from then on and kind of broke their rhythm and were able to play even from that point.”

The Lady Vikes’ early 22-11 deficit proved to be too much to overcome against the high-powered Patriots. Lakeview made 6 of its 17 3-point shot attempts but finished the night shooting 23%.

Tori Osten made four threes and finished with a team-high 13 points. Haley Frenzen pitched in with 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting, six rebounds and three steals. Kiara Kula scored seven points.

“We knew that we were going to have to hit some threes against a team that’s so physically big. We hit six, so I was happy with that. Shot 35% from three and that on a lot of that nights is going to help you,” Jones said. “We had a bunch of in-and-outs too, but offensively that’s what we had to do. The comparison to the first game, we played many games so we can see a definite improvement.”

Lakeview returns to York on Saturday to compete in the third-place game at the Central Conference Tournament. It’ll take on Seward, who lost 38-32 in overtime against York in the semifinals Thursday.