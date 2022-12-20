Lady Vikes outlast David City, Vikings' late rally falls short

Lakeview girls basketball improved to 5-1 with a road win at David City on Saturday. The Lady Vikes scored 24 of their 34 points in the first half in a five-point win over the Scouts.

Lakeview sported a 31-15 lead after three quarters before David City outscored them 14-3 in the fourth thanks to six missed free throws in the second half by the Lady Vikes.

"I liked that we started strong again, which this week is what we wanted to get done," Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones said. "We saw zone the whole game for the first time this year and I thought we moved the ball really well and got great shots."

Taylor Helms led Lakeview in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting. She made all four free throw attempts and also corralled a team-high seven rebounds.

"When you look at her (Helms) shot chart from the last two games, she's scoring from everywhere. She's hitting threes. She's getting putbacks," Jones said. "She's midrange jumpers. She's waiting for the game to come to her and getting good looks and knocking them down. She put in a lot of time in the offseason and has made herself a lot better scorer."

Haley Frenzen recorded nine points, making one 3-pointer and four free throws. Kiara Kula knocked down two threes to end the game with eight points and Josie Bentz finished with six points.

As a team, Lakeview is shooting 31% through six games. While the team average is low, Jones said you see individuals' shooting percentage continue to increase.

"Taylor (Helms) is now about a 50% shooter. Team wise, we still got a ways to go, but individual spots those percentages are creeping up," Jones said. "Going into the fourth quarter, we were probably shooting mid-40s and then we disappeared. We know that potential is there and slowly our numbers are creeping up."

Defensively, Lakeview held David City to just 28% shooting as guards Meagan Jahde and Kambri Andel scored seven points each to pace the Scouts. The Lady Vikes forced 17 turnovers and recorded seven steals.

"I thought we did a great job of closing out on their shooters. For three quarters, we held them to 15 points," Jones said. "We took care of business on the defensive end."

David City def. Lakeview boys 42-36: The Vikings suffered their sixth straight defeat with a six-point loss at David City.

Lakeview struggled to generate consistent offense for three quarters before breaking out for 17 points in the fourth quarter.

"The effort's there. We played hard. We did a lot of good things. Probably had a few too many turnovers in the first half and just a couple breakdowns defensively," Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin said. "When you struggle to put the ball in the hoop, those things really rear their head and that was kind of the story again."

Braxton Borer led the Vikings with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Turner Halvorsen, Blake Rathbone and Will Hrouda scored six points each. Both teams made 12 field goals, but David City converted 17 of its 26 free throws. Lakeview shot 5-for-12 from the charity stripe.

"I love the shots we're taking. They're the shots we have to take. They're just not going in right now. I feel bad for the kids. You feel for them," Colvin said. "It's hard to be real enthusiastic and have a lot of fun when the ball's going in and out of the hoop it is right now for us, but our guys are battling. They're giving great effort."

The Scouts were led by senior Caden Denker's 18 points and junior Brock Dubbs' 16 points. The pair combined to shoot 10-for-18 and 14 rebounds.

Lakeview is still looking to put four quarters together. In the first halves this season, the Vikings average 13.2 points per game while scoring 22.5 points in second halves. They've been outscored in every first half while outscoring their opponents in the second half three times.

"We tried to pick up the pace a little bit again, which probably does help. We probably need to think about from the start trying to maybe extend our defense a bit," Colvin said. "It would be so easy not to play hard and quit giving effort when you're struggling to put the ball through the net, but the guys don't. They kept battling."

Lakeview hosted Clarkson/Leigh Tuesday night in its final game before next week's home holiday tournament.