Lady Vikes put together complete performance in win vs. Aurora

The Lady Vikes, after winning ugly in their first two games against Crete and Boone Central, played its best game of the young season Friday against Aurora.

Lakeview turned its defense into offense, recording 13 steals in a 47-31 win. Josie Bentz led the Lady Vikes with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

"Our shot selection was so good. We started out missing four layups and two wide open threes and that was a little frustrating, but we were getting good shots," Lakeview head coach Monte Jones said. "The way we spread our scoring, both in the half-court and in transition, was great to see because we know we can do that. We need to do that. It was just a really complete offensive game."

It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the second quarter when Lakeview ended the first half on a 10-2 run. During that run, Aurora turned the ball over six times resulting in seven points.

In the third quarter, the Lady Vikes outscored the Huskies 23-9 to build a 21-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Along with Bentz, Tori Osten chipped in with eight points. Kiara Kula scored seven points and Taylor Helms posted six points off the bench. As a team, Lakeview shot 37% from the field and 10-of-17 from the free throw line.

"We messed with our lineup a little bit knowing that Aurora was going to pressure. We thought we can isolate Tori (Osten) and Josie (Bentz) and did," Jones said. "We didn't drop off when we brought T-Helms in and Cali Bentz. We were still getting good stuff around the basket."

The Lady Vikes limited Aurora to 29% shooting. Aurora missed all five 3-pointers, shot 3-for-4 at the free throw line and had no player in double-figures. Denae Nachtigal, Adi Fahrnbruch and Eva Fahrnbruch scored eight points each to lead the Huskies.

Josie said the contagious defense amps the team up.

"It helps when we get those easy points so then when they make good plays, we're able to come right back from it," she said.

On Saturday, Lakeview hosted Wayne. The game was tied at 11-11 at halftime, but Wayne squeaked out the lead in the second half and held on for a 32-29 victory.

The Lady Vikes shot just 20% from the field and 10-for-16 from the free throw line. Bentz scored a team-high 10 points. Haley Frenzen finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Lakeview dropped to 3-1. Its next game is Tuesday at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. After Friday's game, Josie described the confidence of the team.

"It gives us a lot of confidence because some of these teams we lost to last year, so it's really cool to win," Josie said.