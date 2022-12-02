Lady Vikes stifle Crete, Cardinals pull away from Vikings

Lakeview girls basketball used its stifling defense in Thursday's season opener to defeat Crete 43-31. The Cardinals, ranked No. 10 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald, were held to just 32% shooting.

Offensively, the Lady Vikes' aggressive approach led to them shooting 21-for-24 at the free throw line, including a near-perfect 16-of-17 in the second half.

As was the case last year, Lakeview's calling card was its defense. The Cardinals limited junior Marin Rasgorshek to 12 points, all in the second half, and seven rebounds. Rasgorshek shot 5-for-11 from the floor while the rest of the team made eight of its 29 shot attempts.

"Defensively, we were making it so hard for them that it gave us better looks than they got," Lakeview girls basketball head coach Monte Jones said. "Over time, that kind of accumulated. Just the number of quality shots we got compared to them and that let us build that early lead."

Tori Osten and Haley Frenzen paced the Lakeview scoring attack with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Osten scored half of her points at the free throw line while Frenzen was a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Josie Bentz recorded eight points on 3-of-7 shooting and five steals. Taylor Greisen recorded four points and three steals in her first game as the varsity point guard. Taylor Helms and Kiara Kula scored two points and Cali Bentz provided strong defense in the paint.

"We attacked well. We took good shots," Jones said. "We also had a lot of in and out shots that I'm excited about watching our shot percentage go up once they start to fall."

Lakeview faces Boone Central on Saturday. Jones said he hopes they carry over the positives into the next game.

"Confidence is a big thing," he said. "To see the vast improvement we made in just a few days, let's us know that the sky is kind of the limit here."

Crete 56, Lakeview boys 34: The Vikings stuck with the Cardinals for the first half, trailing just 16-13 at the break, but Lincoln Journal Star Class B No. 10 Crete exploded for 40 points in the second half to secure the win.

"We knew the matchup was tough. We knew they're really good. I just loved how hard our guys competed. We played hard the whole game," Vikings boys basketball head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I thought our guys came out and kind of got punched in the mouth a little bit to start and then we responded really well. In the second half it was a little bit of a different story."

Colvin said he felt the team got worn down in the second half because of Crete's physicality. He said the tiredness led to turnovers, which enabled the Cardinals to pull away.

"We didn't run very good offense. Got a little stagnant. We threw the ball away way too much which gave them breakout layups and a couple and-1s," Colvin said. "That led to them to gain confidence to make shots from the perimeter. We've done a really good job of guarding the 3-point line up until that point and then they hit some."

Lakeview struggled to generate consistent offense. Turner Halvorsen led the Vikings with nine points. Will Hrouda sunk three shots for seven points. Max Fremarek finished with six points and Braxton Borer and Blake Rathbone posted three points each. As a team, Lakeview shot 37%.

Colvin said he liked the shots the Vikings were taking, but they only shot the ball 30 times due to turning the ball over 20 times.

"We just got to move better and read the defense better. I thought we missed some opportunities. They overplayed everything. We could have back cut them and maybe hit a back door," Colvin said. "Just didn't get guys doing that enough. We stood around a little bit. There were some opportunities to make different reads off some screens. We didn't make the right one in that moment. Our spacing wasn't great."

The Vikings travel to Boone Central on Saturday. The Cardinals went 16-8 last season and they opened the season Friday at Hartington Cedar Catholic.