Lakeview basketball spits games at Grand Island Northwest

Lakeview basketball traveled to Grand Island Northwest Friday with the boys picking up a narrow 38-34 win, the Lady Vikes fell 26-36.

Both teams entered the day Friday on two-game losing streaks after both lost to Scotus Central Catholic on Dec. 30, 2022, and Douglas County West on Thursday.

Lakeview boys

The Lakeview boys were successful in the battle with the Vikings winning their third game of the year improving to 3-8 on the season. The win was also the first win away from home for the Vikings this season.

The Lakeview boys were able to stay close in the first half trailing 19-20. Lakeview then went on to play a great third quarter outscoring Northwest 12-4 giving them a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Lakeview weathered a Northwest comeback attempt. Northwest outscored Lakeview 10-7 to close the game, falling short in a four-point game.

Lakeview had four players finish with seven or more points and Braxton Borer led the bunch putting up 11 in the win. Turner Halvorsen and Blake Rathbone each scored eight for Lakeview, and Max Fremarek added seven.

In the win, Lakeview was able to shoot 14 for 33 from the floor including 6 for 15 from 3-point range to go along with shooting 50% from the line on eight attempts.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes were not able to top Northwest as their losing skid has extended to three while falling to 6-5 on the season.

In the 26-36 loss, Lakeview was playing Northwest neck and neck as Northwest only trailed by two going into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Northwest managed to outscore Lakeview 14-6 securing a 10-point win in the process.

Both teams struggled shooting on the day as Lakeview shot 9 for 41 from the floor and went 0 for 10 from deep. Northwest was 14 for 50 and 1 for 13 from beyond the arc.

Four players were able to make it to the score sheet Friday for Lakeview as Tori Osten led the way with 11 points. Kiara Kula scored nine, Taylor Helms dropped five and Haley Frenzen added one for Lakeview.

The Lakeview girls will look to snap their current skid and the Lakeview boys will hope to add a fourth win on the year as the two teams travel to face Pierce today.