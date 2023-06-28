While the regular season doesn't start until December, the Lakeview basketball team is putting in work over the summer.

On Tuesday, the Vikings hosted both Doniphan-Trumbull and Lutheran High-Northeast.

All three teams scrimmaged each other with Lakeview falling in two close scrimmages.

"It was two really competitive scrimmages and that's what I want," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "You don't get better getting blown out or blowing other teams out. So to have those moments, we can learn end of game and end of quarter situations those are really valuable learning opportunities."

Lakeview was shorthanded for the two games with four players being on a mission trip.

"I'm really proud of what the guys that were here today put on the court," Colvin said. "To have those seven guys that were here just compete their tails off was important."

The shallow bench allowed new faces to step into bigger roles for the scrimmages.

"A lot of these guys are pretty new to the varsity level," Colvin said. "It's been really important to find different groupings to play together and which lineups are maybe more productive than others. There's always that period of time where you are bringing in new faces mixing them with experience to get on the same page with one another."

Two players that had roles on varsity last season that competed in the scrimmages were sophomore Blake Rathbone and junior Jacob Dawson.

"We're getting out and putting in some work over the summer," Dawson said. "When we're hitting shots we can be a dangerous team and all this work is really helping us."

Dawson looks to enter his junior season with a larger role on the team after finishing with 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in his sophomore season.

"Last year as an underclassman I'd look at the seniors and see how they were really good leaders and I knew I could learn from them," Dawson said. "I can tell what our team needs and how I can help and be there for my team."

For Rathbone, he enters into his sophomore campaign after a freshman season where he finished with a lot of time on the floor.

Rathbone recorded 5.1 points a game which was fourth highest on the team and the highest for a returning player. He is also the teams leading returning rebounder after averaging 2 per contest.

"I think I can be one of the leaders on the team," Rathbone said. "This summer has been very important."

Overall, Lakeview's goal has been to get better over the summer so the winter season is easier for the Vikings.

"I feel like we can be really good," Rathbone said. "Once we get our groove on we'll be really hard to beat."

Some keys for Lakeview to have a successful 2023-2024 season is improving on defense after finishing 5-18 last season.

"I think we got to do a couple of things differently defensively, we're kind of trying some new things there," Colvin said. "We just aren't very big and we got to keep people out of the middle lane. I didn't feel like we emphasized that enough last year and we certainly made that a point this summer."

With practice not set to start for a few more months Lakeview closes out their summer work on Wednesday with the Vikings hoping it can help during the season.

"I want them to feel really confident in the work they put in," Colvin said. "I think you can build some confidence just knowing that you've given up your free time to put in the effort required to improve your dribbling your shooting and to get better defensively."