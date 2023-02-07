The Lakeview boys basketball team held their Senior Night Saturday as five Vikings played their final home game in a close 47-43 loss to York.

The five seniors saying goodbye to playing basketball at home for Lakeview were Turner Halvorsen, Braxton Borer, Max Fremarek, Brenden Sloup and Ashton Stubbert.

The five combined for 38 of the Vikings' 43 points.

"Senior nights are always tough because you care about your kids and it goes really fast and Turner, Max and Braxton did a really good job with putting the ball in the hoop and scoring for us and making big plays," Vikings coach Tyler Colvin said. "Brenden and Ashton need to be mentioned too, we have great seniors, five kids that I truly care about and I've just been really blessed to have had them for four years.

"I wish we got have gotten that big win, would have been a heck of an upset for them to finish at home, they can hold their heads high and be proud of the effort they gave."

The game was close throughout as York never trailed but Lakeview hung around. The Dukes led 14-11 after the first quarter and would jump out on a 6-0 run to start the second. York would finish the quarter outscoring the Vikings 15-10.

At the half, York was up 29-21, the Dukes would then take their largest lead of the night in the third holding a brief 31-21 lead.

Lakeview would finish the quarter strong outscoring York 16-13 as the Vikings only trailed 42-37 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, both teams were cold shooting and hot on defense with the Vikings outscoring the Dukes 6-5 to close out the 47-43 game.

"You always want to win, we haven't done that enough but I could not be more proud of my guys tonight," Colvin said. "They really battled and I thought we did a great job hanging in there."

Three seniors led the charge for the Vikings as Halvorsen and Borer each scored 14 points and Fremarek added eight.

Stubbert contributed with two points in his last outing at Lakeview.

As a team, Lakeview shot well going 18 for 40 (45%) from the field.

The now 5-15 Vikings' next game is set for Saturday against 13-7 rival Scotus on the road. The Shamrocks won the first meeting at Lakeview in a close 42-40 holiday tournament matchup.

"That first game was a heck of a battle and I know they've won a lot of games since then. I feel like we've been really battle-tested, we haven't had many easy nights," Colvin said. "I saw a little more confidence from our guys tonight pulling the trigger on shots, that's something we do preach a lot to them.

"We see them make a lot of shots in practice and hopefully that confidence and the mental toughness just to hang in there when things aren't going their way will be better than it was back during the holiday tournament."

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes had six players compete in their final home game as Dusty Johannes, Emily Wellman, Tori Osten, Josie Bentz, Haley Frenzen and Rori Reese all said goodbye to their home crowd.

Lakeview fell by 11 on Senior Night to York Saturday in a 38-27 Dukes win.

"Defensively we were great, our game plan was to control (Kiersten) Portwin and she had one field goal," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "After that, it was just some late-time free throws when we were fouling on purpose, so we did that well, held them in the 30s like we needed to do. We just didn't make enough shots to win it."

The difference in the game between the two teams was the second and third quarters. Lakeview led 9-8 after one before York outscored the Lady Vikes 11-6 in the second quarter and 7-2 in the third to take a 26-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"We got bumped and weren't strong enough to finish when we were getting bumped," Jones said. "Their run came off some defensive pressure where they took the ball from us and we just have to be stronger with it."

In the fourth, York would close out the game by outscoring the Lady Vikes 12-10 to seal an 11-point win.

The seniors combined for 23 total points as Bentz led the team with 10 points, Osten added nine and Frenzen contributed with four in the loss.

The Lady Vikes had difficulties making shots finishing 10 for 32 (31%) from the field.

The 9-12 Lady Vikes will be back on the court today, Feb. 7, at 16-5 Scotus. The rival Shamrocks won 39-21 in the first meeting at Lakeview.

"We'll see how much we've improved since December," Jones said. "We held them in the 30s, which just means got to score and if we score we'll be fine."