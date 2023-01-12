Lakeview boys, girls basketball falls to Pierce

The Lakeview boys and girls traveled to Pierce Tuesday with the Vikings falling in a 46-16 rout. The Lady Vikes continued their losing streak falling 33-26 to the Bluejays.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings struggled in the loss to the fourth-ranked Bluejays, shooting 6 for 30 from the field.

Lakeview also got out to a slow start only scoring two points in the opening quarter, five in the second and one in the third for eight total in the first three quarters.

"Definitely a tough night, for whatever reason we just weren't ready to play and I just didn't think we had the same energy as we have in every other game this year," said Vikings coach Tyler Colvin. "It's really the first time I've thought we didn't play as hard as we could. Obviously we struggled mightily to make shots and that has an impact on your effort."

With Lakeview's struggles, the Bluejays pulled out to a large 41-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Vikings were able to outscore Pierce 8-5 in the fourth to finish the game 46-16.

"You're not going to beat anyone only making six shots in a game and missing six of your eight free throws and we turned the ball over a lot more than to start the game in a while," the coach said. "We've struggled in a couple of games but otherwise we've been able to take care of the ball. Last night was a bad combination of poor shooting, turnovers and not getting back on defense."

Max Fremarek led the Vikings in scoring with seven points on 3 for 8 shooting, Blake Rathbone added three in the loss as Braxton Borer and Ashton Stubbert each scored two points. Jacob Dawson and Turner Halvorsen each made a single free throw.

With the loss, Lakeview is now 3-9 on the season as Pierce was able to improve to 11-0. The Vikings' next game is set for Friday where Lakeview will host 9-4 Centennial.

"They're a really solid, tough-nosed team. Like Pierce they're going to guard you and be physical," Colvin said. "We have to be ready for a really for a really tough test and take advantage of these next two days of practices and work as hard as we can to get better."

Lakeview girls

Lakeview's Lady Vikes didn't fare much better with the same result in a tighter game dropping their fourth consecutive matchup.

It was a game of four quarters for the Lady Vikes, with Lakeview winning the first and third quarters and dropping the second and fourth.

"Going into the game, we knew Pierce was a good team, they've beaten some great teams and our plan was to play some great defense and shut them down and for the most part we did," Lady Vikes coach Monte Jones said. "It was really low scoring and neither team could get going offensively and I think it's a credit to both team's defenses."

The Lady Vikes outscored the Bluejays 16-6 in the odd quarters and were outscored 27-10 in the even quarters including being outscored 9-0 in the second in the 33-26 loss. Lakeview held a 16-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

"We got to the end of the third and had briefly taken the lead again for the first time since early in the game. We gave up a couple of breakaway baskets because we didn't get back on defense and that ended up being the difference," Jones said. "As has been the pattern with us, we're playing great defense and really frustrating people but we're just not scoring enough."

Lakeview shot 19% from the field in the game on 9 for 46 shots. The team also went 0 for 10 from deep in the loss.

Only two players scored more than four points with Tori Osten and Kiara Kula scoring five. Taylor Greisen, Josie Bentz and Camryn Koch all score four.

As Lakeview's skid extends to four, Pierce improved to 10-2. The Lady Vikes are set to host 8-5 Centennial Friday.