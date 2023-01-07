Lakeview boys, girls basketball loses to DC West at home

Lakeview played host to Douglas County West Thursday with the Falcons boys and girls picking up wins over the Vikes. The Lakeview boys drop to 2-8 in a 34-59 loss. The Lady Vikes fought back late falling short 34-43 for their fourth loss of the year.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes dropped to 6-4 on the season after falling to the Falcons 43-34. Lakeview was outscored in three of the four quarters (12-6, 11-9 and 12-11) both teams scored eight in the final quarter of play.

Lakeview struggled early as DC West built a lead, the Vikes scored 15 points in the first half allowing the Falcons to take an eight-point lead into the half. Midway through the third the Falcons held a 35-18 lead over the Lady Vikes. The Lakeview girls were able to storm back into the game going on a 16-2 run led by Cali and Josie Bentz's five points a piece.

"We had people step up, we shot so poorly in the first half then to make the run we did I saw a lot of great things there. A little bit in crunch time we got shy and we got to want the ball in those situations," said Lakeview coach Monte Jones. "We can score in bunches but we gotta keep that pedal down the whole time. When we figure that out and I think as we get more healthy we will then we're going to be very tough to beat."

With over five minutes to play the Falcons' 17-point lead had been cut to three. Lakeview's chance to win was at an all-time high in Thursday's game before DC West finished on a 6-0 run to put the game away.

DC West was led heavily by two scorers as Olivia Malousek and Grace Holm combined for 35 points outscoring the entire Lakeview roster. Only two others score for the Falcons. DC West shot 15 for 38 on the day including eight makes from deep in the win.

"Gracie Holm is a great shooter, she made a few from the volleyball line, we played junk defense in chasing her and so there's not much you can do about that," Jones said.

The Lady Vikes were also able to have some positive impact performances, as Taylor Helms and Josie each scored 11. Cali scored seven for Lakeview. They were also able to score from deep as Lakeview made five shots from beyond the arc. Helms hit three, Tori Osten made one and Josie hit her lone three-point shot on a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to cut the Falcon lead to 35-26.

"As the game wore on, they (DC West) got some tired legs and that's when we were able to close, so I'm encouraged, that's the first team that's been able to get to 40 points on us and they had to shoot great to do it," Jones said.

With the loss Thursday, Lakeview dropped a third game in its previous four outings.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings dropped their eighth game of the season as DC West picked up a 59-34 win. Lakeview has now lost its second straight game after winning two in a row after a 0-6 start.

"It's kind of like a broken record, we play really hard, we do a lot of good things, we get a lot of open shots and it's just one of those nights we struggled to put the ball in the hoop," said Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin.

Lakeview started sluggishly picking up four points in the opening quarter on four free throw attempts. The lone first-half field goal make for the Vikings came midway through the second quarter on a Braxton Borer three.

Lakeview would score four more points to close the first half on free throws finishing 8 for 9 in the half from the line.

On top of holding the Vikings to 11 points in the opening half, DC West held a 13-point lead heading into the second half.

In the second half, Lakeview managed to double their offensive output scoring 23 in the final two quarters. The Falcons were also able to up their scoring as DC West put up 35 points in the final half.

The Vikings were able to make a small run in the third, going on a 7-2 streak to bring the game within 13.

"I thought the guys really battled, when you're only down 13 late in the third, you got a pulse and you still have a chance it's a positive," Colvin said. "They're a good team, very skilled, they make shots and they make it tough on you offensively because they play in chaos, you tip your cap to them."

Lakeview struggled from the field in Thursday's bout shooting 9 of 40 for 22.5%. The Vikings also only made 3 of 18 shots from deep. One bright spot for the Viking offense was shooting 13 of 16 from the charity line for 81%.

Despite some struggles shooting the ball, the Vikings were able to distribute the ball well and get five players with five or more points. Maxwell Fremarek led Lakeview with 8 points, Turner Halvorsen and Borer each scored seven. Blake Rathbone and Jacob Dawson added five points each for the Vikings.

"It was good to see a lot of guys put in the hoop, I wish they could have put it in a little bit more," Colvin said. "The balance is nice, some teams have a guy they can pencil in for 15 points every night, we don't have that yet but we have four or five guys capable of getting to double figures and if they do that tonight it's probably a little finish to the ball game."

Both the Lakeview boys and girls played Friday at Grand Island Northwest in league play, results were not available as of the Telegram's deadline. The next time the Lakeview boys and girls are in play is Tuesday at Pierce against the Bluejays.