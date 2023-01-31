Lakeview boys, girls fall in Central Conference Tournament

Lakeview boys and girls continue losing streaks. Both the Vikings and Lady Vikes fell for a second straight time Saturday in the Central Conference Tournament.

The Lakeview boys lost to Adams Central 51-30 as the Lady Vikes fell to Seward 48-30.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings opened Central Conference Tournament play on Jan. 24, with a loss to Aurora pushing Lakeview to play in a consolation game against Adams Central Saturday.

Against Adams Central, the Vikings were held scoreless to open the game as the Patriots led 8-0 after the first quarter. Adams Central would also outscore the Vikings in the second quarter 12-8 leading 20-8 at the half.

In the second half, both offenses would wake up a bit with the Patriots outscoring Lakeview 15-9 in the third and 16-14 to close the game with a 21-point victory.

Only two Vikings scored more than five in the loss as Turner Halvorsen led the team with 11 points. Blake Rathbone added seven for the Vikings.

As a team, the Vikings struggled shooting finishing 11 for 31 (35%) from the field including 2 for 14 (14%) from deep.

With the loss, Lakeview now falls to 5-13 overall on the season and currently sits on a two-game skid. The Vikings will be back on the court Tuesday against 7-9 Seward on the road.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes closed Central Conference Tournament play with a loss in the third-place game to Seward by 18 after beating Aurora and then losing to Adams Central in previous rounds.

Against Seward, Lakeview's offense started slow. The Bluejays' offense was able to put points up outscoring the Lady Vikes 11-4 in the first quarter and 11-5 in the second to hold a 22-9 lead at the half.

The Lakeview offense was in better shape in the second half but still fell short of the Bluejays' scoring output. Seward outscored the Lady Vikes 13-11 in the third before ending the game outscoring Lakeview 13-10 in the fourth to secure an 18-point win.

Despite only scoring 30 the Lady Vikes were able to spread the ball around with four Lakeview girls scoring five or more points.

Lakeview's leading scorer was Haley Frenzen with nine points, she also added three rebounds and two steals.

Tori Osten was second on the scoring sheet with eight points and led the Lady Vikes with five rebounds while also adding a team-high three steals. Josie Bentz scored six while adding two rebounds and two steals, Taylor Helms was the final Lady Vike to score five or more after scoring five and adding two rebounds.

The Lady Vikes struggled shooting, finishing 9 for 40 (22%) from the floor as a team, including going 2 for 11 (18%) from three-point range.

The now 9-10 Lakeview girls riding a two-game losing streak will look to get back on track and avenge Saturday's loss as the Lady Vikes will travel to face 10-7 Seward again on Tuesday.