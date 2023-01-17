Lakeview boys, girls split weekend matchups at home

Both Lakeview basketball teams were in action Friday and Saturday at home with the boys and girls each splitting their games.

The teams hosted Centennial Friday with the Broncos beating the boys and girls. The Vikings would bounce back on Saturday picking up wins over Aquinas.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings were given a tough test by the Monarchs of Aquinas on Saturday narrowly squeaking out a 44-38 win.

The first half was back and forth for the two teams as the Monarchs and Vikings combined for five lead changes. Aquinas held a 13-11 lead after one quarter and a 17-16 lead heading into the half.

The Aquinas lead would only grow in the third as the Monarchs were able to outscore the Vikings 15-11 in the third to take a 32-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings dominated the final quarter en route to victory after not allowing Aquinas to score for the first 6:14 and leading an 8-0 run to take a one-point lead over that time.

"To do that, you got to have guts, got to have some heart and our guys do so just battling, gritting your teeth and all those little details that make a defensive teams get stops. They stuck with it and hung in there," Vikings coach Tyler Colvin said.

The Vikings would not allow the Monarchs to take another lead as the two teams only tied once at 37 in the fourth. Lakeview would end the quarter on a 7-1 run to secure a six-point win.

"Really proud of them and really happy for the guys. They always fight and battle, we kind of dug ourselves a little bit of a hole there to start the second half. To see us execute and be super tough, get stops defensively and just finish the job, I'm just really happy for the guys," Colvin said.

The duo of Braxton Borer and Max Fremarek each scored over 10 in the win with Fremarek leading the way with 13 points.

"I felt pretty good, felt really confident coming from the last game after hitting five 3-pointers, I just felt really confident and that was a big difference," Fremarek said. "As a team, we were really moving the ball around a lot and getting some assists, playing good defense and that really helps us play good team basketball."

Borer added 11 in the win while also leading the Viking with seven rebounds. Turner Halvorsen, Jacob Dawson and Will Hrouda all scored five or more points in the win Halvorsen dropped seven, Dawson scored six and Hrouda added five. Hrouda and Borer each also had two assists for the Vikings.

In the Vikings' first game of the week, Lakeview fell 53-42 to Centennial.

Lakeview started fast against the Broncos after jumping out to a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter. Centennial would bounce back and pounce on the Vikings outscoring them in each of the final three quarters 47-26 in an 11-point loss for Lakeview.

Fremarek and Borer also led the Viking in scoring on Friday as Fremarek scored 15 and was a perfect 5 for 5 from deep. Borer added 10 points in the loss.

The Vikings now sit at 4-10 overall.

"Winning just feels amazing, we work so hard and you want to every time and certainly we wish would have won a little bit more, but any win we can get we're going to take," Colvin said.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes closed the week on a high note picking up a 40-28 victory over Aquinas Saturday.

Lakeview outscored the Monarchs 22-10 in the first half as the two teams were even in the second half. Both teams scored eight in the third and 10 in the fourth quarter as Lakeview's 12-point lead at halftime was the difference on the scoreboard.

"We wanted to see learning from last night (Friday) about being stronger with the ball and making sure we got a shot instead of a careless pass and there were times that it didn't happen, but overall we got the shots we wanted, we shot 42% for the game and that's a direct result of taking care of the ball and being strong with it in our hands," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said.

Tori Osten led the team against the Monarchs with 14 points while also recording five rebounds and two assists.

"We have been struggling a little bit, coach gave a really good speech in the locker room, we knew we needed to play together and if we played together we were going to score more and have less errors and we did good tonight (Saturday)," Osten said. "I would say I've been struggling too and definitely a confidence booster for scoring, I just really needed that game."

Taylor Helms would lead the team with nine rebounds while also adding 10 points. Kiara Kula was the third Lady Vike to score over five with seven points on the night.

In the Friday matchup for the Lady Vikes, Centennial managed to pick up a 42-33 win over Lakeview.

The Broncos were held to single digits only in the first quarter with seven points. Centennial scored 35 over the final three quarters as Lakeview was held to 23 after a strong 10-point start in the first quarter.

Osten was the lone Lady Vike to score in the double digits with 10 points on the day. Helms and Cali Bentz were the only other two to score five or more in the loss, with Helms adding five and Bentz scoring seven.

The Lady Vikes still sit at .500 with a 7-7 record after the weekend and currently sit on a one-game win streak.

"We really learned to be a lot stronger with the ball over the last two days, shared it well and if we do those two things add that to our defense which is there every night, every game is going to be a close game and it has been, we know, we're going to be in it if we can just get it in the basket a few more times we know we're going to have a great chance to win," Jones said.

The Lakeview boys and girls will each be back on the court today as they are set to host Milford.