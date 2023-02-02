Lakeview girls basketball drop to 9-11 following a blown fourth quarter lead to Seward.

The Lady Vikes held a five-point lead heading into the final quarter but in the end, the Lakeview lost by three in a 45-42 Bluejay victory.

The Bluejays and Lady Vikes played close throughout with Lakeview narrowly outscoring Seward in the first two quarters. Lakeview took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter before outscoring the Bluejays 13-8 to take a 22-16 lead going into the half.

Seward flipped the script on Lakeview outscoring the Lady Vikes 11-10 in the third. The Bluejays eventually ripped the game away from Lakeview abruptly in the fourth. Lakeview led 32-27 to open the quarter, Seward outscored the Lady Vikes 18-10 to close the game and steal the win.

Lakeview was balanced on the score sheet as three Lady Vikes finished in double-figure scoring.

A trio of Lady Vikes led Lakeview with Josie Bentz, Taylor Helms and Haley Frenzen all scored 10 points each in the loss. Bentz also had four blocks and two steals, Helms had three rebounds and Frenzen recorded five rebounds and a steal.

It was a tale of two halves for Lakeview shooting as the Lady Vikes finished 9 for 18 (50%) in the opening half and 5 for 19 (26%) in the second half. Overall, Lakeview shot 14 for 37 (37%) through all four quarters as a team from the field.

The loss marks the first time Lakeview has scored 40 or more points this season and loss. The Lady Vikes' were a perfect 6-0 in the last six games scoring 40 or more before Tuesday's loss.

Lakeview's losing streak has now grown to three including their last two losses coming at the hand of Seward.

The Lakeview girls' next time on the court is scheduled for Saturday as the Lady Vikes will host York.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings were also in action Tuesday against Seward with the Bluejays besting Lakeview 53-36.

Lakeview trailed throughout in the loss as the Vikings were outscored 17-8 in the first quarter and 15-6 in the second by Seward as the Bluejays led 32-14 at the half.

The Viking offense would play better in the second half but Seward still outscored them 12-10 in the third. Lakeview's best quarter was the fourth as Lakeview narrowly outscored Seward 12-9 to close the night with a 17-point loss.

Four Vikings scored five or more points in the loss with Braxton Borer and Blake Rathbone each led the team with 10 points each.

Borer also led the team with rebounds as Max Fremarek and Jacob Dawson added five points each. Fremarek added three rebounds and Dawson recorded four.

The Vikings shot well from the floor finishing 13 for 34 (38%) from the field including 5 for 11 (45%) from deep as a team.

A deciding factor for Seward in the win was the Bluejays ability to score on 12 three-point shots as they finished 18-44 (40%) overall from the field.

The loss also marked a third straight loss for the Vikings with the previous two losses coming to Schuyler and Aurora.

The now 5-14 Lakeview Vikings will look to bounce back and earn a win Saturday as York is scheduled to visit.