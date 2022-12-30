Lakeview, Scotus advance to holiday tournament title game

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic opened the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Basketball Tournament on a high. Each of the schools' boys and girls teams picked up wins in the opening round Thursday.

Both Lakeview teams were able to advance past Twin Rivers and Scotus gained wins over Schuyler.

Lady Vikes top Twin River 53-30

The Lakeview girls picked up the sixth win of the year on Thursday ahead of Friday’s holiday tournament championship against Scotus.

The Lady Vikes were able to bounce back after falling to Clarkson/Leigh on Dec. 21 in a 33-27 win for the Patriots.

In Lakeview’s bounce back win Thursday, the Lady Vikes were able to handle the Titans holding them to a 28-11 deficit at the half. Twin River did manage to outscore Lakeview in the third quarter 15-14 before being held to four points in the fourth quarter.

Tori Osten led the way for Lakeview putting up a team-high 19 points. Osten also added an assist, three rebounds and two steals.

Haley Frenzen led the team with three assists and three steals tied with Taylor Helms. She would also add seven points and four rebounds in the win.

Cali Bentz would lead the team with six rebounds as well as tying with Josie Bentz with nine points for second on the team.

As a team, Lakeview shot 38% from the field hitting 21 of 54. The Lady Vikes also went 5 for 12 from three and 6 for 14 from the line.

With the loss, Twin River fell to 1-7 on the year.

Scotus girls crush Schuyler 56-6

The Shamrock girls picked up a 50-point win Thursday over Schuyler.

Scotus held the Warriors to just two points in the opening quarter before blanking them in the second as the Shamrocks went into the half with a 39-2 lead.

Schuyler scored three and in the third and was nearly held scoreless again in the fourth but the Warriors were able to split a pair of free throws for a sixth point of the game.

With the win, Scotus advances to face Lakeview for a holiday tournament championship as well as improving to 6-2.

Emma Brezenski and Kaelyn Dierman led the way for Scotus as the two scored 12 and 11 with Brezenski adding two rebounds and assists. Dierman added three rebounds and assists.

Hailey Steffensmeier nearly was a third Shamrock to score double digits as she finished the day with nine points while also grabbing three rebounds.

The Shamrocks held Schuyler to 1 for 14 from the floor while shooting 13 of 30. Scotus was also able to make eight threes on 19 attempts.

With the loss to Scotus, Schuler fell to 1-6 overall.

Lakeview boys pick up a second straight win

The Vikings started the year 0-6 but have since posted wins over Clarkson/Leigh and Twin River to improve to 2-6.

With the win 48-33 Thursday over Twin River, the Vikings advanced to finals in the holiday tournament to play Scotus.

Lakeview was able to get the win thanks to large contributions from Turner Halvorsen and Blake Rathbone. Halvorsen led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds and Rathbone followed with 10 points. Braxton Borer also played a key role adding eight points, five rebounds and led the team with three assists.

Despite the win, Lakeview struggled to hit shots, as a team, they combined for 21 for 53 from the field, 2 of 16 from 3-point range and 4 for 13 from the free throw line.

Twin River fell to 3-5 with the loss to the Vikings Thursday.

Scotus boys earn 57-35 win over Schuyler

The Shamrocks were able to pick up their fifth win of the year Thursday over the Warriors improving to 5-2 on the year.

The tournament win moved Scotus to face the Lakeview boys in the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Basketball Tournament title game Friday.

Scotus was able to win handily in order to advance as Schuyler was held to 13 first-half points in the loss. Jackson Heng led the way for Scotus totaling 12 points on a 4 for 8 shooting performance from the field including two 3-point shots.

The trio of Mason Roberts, Blake Wemhoff and Owen Lindhorst tied for second on the scoring list as each contributed eight points for the Shamrocks.

Scotus shot well from within the arc as the team shot 19 of 24. The Shamrocks would add four three-point makes on 17 attempts while also going 7 for 11 at the charity line.

With the loss, Schuyler falls to 0-7 on the year.