Lakeview searching for consistency after pair of defeats

Lakeview boys basketball struggled against a long Aurora team Friday, falling 54-23. The Huskies shot 48% from the field with 6-5 senior Daniel Danielson leading all scorers with 21 points.

Aurora stripped the Vikings for 10 steals, forced 16 turnovers and held them to 32% shooting.

"Just a tough night. That's not who we are. Credit to Aurora. When you come rolling in with 6-8, 6-6 and the athletes they have, you got to be ready to go," Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin said. "We battled out of the gate, but when you can't put the ball in the hole, it's just really hard to keep playing hard. Kind of saw our effort dip a little bit."

Jacob Dawson finished the night as Lakeview's top scorer with seven points on 2 for 3 shooting. He made all three of his free throws. Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer combined for 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Ashton Stubbert, Max Fremarek and Will Hrouda produced two points each.

Colvin said Dawson's performance was one of the bright spots.

"He (Dawson) struggled last weekend and we saw him put the ball in the hole all summer and all preseason practice," Colvin said. "It was good to see him come out. We know he can score a little bit."

The Vikings and Huskies each scored on their first two possessions. Borer and Halvorsen scored one field goal each. Hrouda scored towards the end of the first quarter to cut the deficit to 11-6.

From that point on, Aurora broke the game open thanks to a 16-2 run as Lakeview didn't score until a Dawson bucket with 3:39 left in the second to cut the score to 24-8. Two Dawson free throws and a Fremarek field goal resulted in a 27-12 halftime deficit.

Aurora knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead 36-16 as field goals by Halvorsen and Stubbert resulted in Lakeview's only offense of the frame. In the fourth, Aurora outscored Lakeview 18-7.

"I didn't think we cut when we needed to cut all the time. Just fell like a lot of dribbling. The ball wasn't passing. We had some guys come open and we were kind of not seeing them on time," Colvin said. "Just felt like we were a step slow, step behind pretty much both offensively and defensively for a good portion of that game."

On Saturday, Wayne defeated Lakeview 43-20. Blue Devils senior Daniel Judd outscored the Vikings with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Lakeview shot 7-for-33 from the field and 3-of-18 from deep.

Borer led the team with eight points. Fremarek posted a season-high seven points and Halvorsen ended the game with five points.

Wayne led the Vikings 9-8 after one quarter and 19-13 at halftime. In the second half, the Blue Devils outscored Lakeview 24-7.

Lakeview fell to 0-4 and will begin a two-game road trip Tuesday at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.