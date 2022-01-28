Lutheran threes to much for Scotus girls - Offense silent for Shamrock boys

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball knew ball security would be a deciding factor in Thursday's Centennial Conference semifinals against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran.

But planning for pressure and actually facing it are quite different. There was an adjustment period early in that regard. Once Scotus began to find its bearings Lutheran then unleashed a three-point barrage the Warriors rarely have in their arsenal.

The combination of the two meant a 46-29 Scotus loss and one win short of playing for the conference title.

"We turned it over the first six or seven possessions. They get after you, and it's just hard to play against it right away," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "After those few possessions the girls settled in a little bit, but then we missed some shots around the rim and they hit threes."

Lutheran led 10-3 and then 22-10 at halftime. Scotus had 13 points in the third thanks to seven from Hailey Steffensmeier and four from Grace Mustard but Lutheran hit three threes and scored 15.

The closest the Shamrocks came after the break was eight points. Steffensmeier led Scotus with 14 points. The 'Rocks dropped to 11-8 and face rival Aquinas Catholic on Thursday.

The boys dropped a 41-33 loss to Aquinas for their eighth loss in a row matched the second-lowest scoring total of the season. The Monarchs knocked down three threes in the second quarter and took a 20-16 lead into the break.

Scotus gave up just three points in the third, but scored only six and remained cold in the fourth. Forced to foul, the 'Rocks sent the Monarchs to the line 14 times in the fourth where the visitors made 12. Jackson Heng scored nine points to lead Scotus.

"You've got to score more than 33 to win," coach Mike VunCannon said. "Our defense was good enough to win."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

