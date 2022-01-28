 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lutheran threes to much for Scotus girls - Offense silent for Shamrock boys

  • Updated
  • 0
Hailey Steffensmeier

Scotus junior Hailey Steffensmeier tries to work her way around the defense of Lakeview's Saylor Eberhart last month at home. Steffensmeier scored a team-high 14 points in Thursday's Centennial Conference semifinal loss to Lincoln Lutheran.

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball knew ball security would be a deciding factor in Thursday's Centennial Conference semifinals against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran.

But planning for pressure and actually facing it are quite different. There was an adjustment period early in that regard. Once Scotus began to find its bearings Lutheran then unleashed a three-point barrage the Warriors rarely have in their arsenal.

The combination of the two meant a 46-29 Scotus loss and one win short of playing for the conference title.

"We turned it over the first six or seven possessions. They get after you, and it's just hard to play against it right away," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "After those few possessions the girls settled in a little bit, but then we missed some shots around the rim and they hit threes."

Lutheran led 10-3 and then 22-10 at halftime. Scotus had 13 points in the third thanks to seven from Hailey Steffensmeier and four from Grace Mustard but Lutheran hit three threes and scored 15.

People are also reading…

The closest the Shamrocks came after the break was eight points. Steffensmeier led Scotus with 14 points. The 'Rocks dropped to 11-8 and face rival Aquinas Catholic on Thursday.

The boys dropped a 41-33 loss to Aquinas for their eighth loss in a row matched the second-lowest scoring total of the season. The Monarchs knocked down three threes in the second quarter and took a 20-16 lead into the break.

Scotus gave up just three points in the third, but scored only six and remained cold in the fourth. Forced to foul, the 'Rocks sent the Monarchs to the line 14 times in the fourth where the visitors made 12. Jackson Heng scored nine points to lead Scotus.

"You've got to score more than 33 to win," coach Mike VunCannon said. "Our defense was good enough to win."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Rocks drop road games

'Rocks drop road games

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball dropped a pair of road games in the last two and fell to 3-13 as the losing skid extended to seven in a row.

Columbus girls sweep the weekend

Columbus girls sweep the weekend

The Columbus High girls scored the final 15 points of the third quarter on Saturday at home and built an insurmountable lead that turned into …

Week 9 Boys Basketball Ratings

Week 9 Boys Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.1. Omaha Westside (15-1) | 12. Millard North (14-1) | 23. Bellevue West (14-2) | 34. Omaha Central (13-3) | 45. Creighton…

Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.1. Millard South (16-0) | 12. Omaha Central (16-1) | 23. Fremont (14-1) | 34. Lincoln High (11-2) | 55. Bellevue East (11…

Bergan takes round one over 'Rocks

Bergan takes round one over 'Rocks

Sometimes the ball just doesn't go through the hoop. That's how Scotus Central Catholic girls coach Jarrod Ridder characterized a 37-27 loss F…

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News