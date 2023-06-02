Connor Martinez of Columbus High and Turner Halvorsen of Lakeview may not have been teammates in high school but on Thursday the two were able to team up.

Both Martinez and Halvorsen took part in the 42nd Annual Central Community College Men's Basketball All-Star Game.

"It was so fun, (Wednesday) night we had practice and we got to meet the team, the guys coming out and playing in this game is all fun," Halvorsen said. "We play against each other sometimes in the season and it's kind of fun to team up with each other."

The two finished as the highest scorers for the Silver team in the 72-64 win over the Green team.

"Honestly it was just a lot of fun, we had practice (Wednesday) and got to know those guys that are from a bunch of different schools," Martinez said. "I just thought it was cool, everyone is like the best player from their specific school."

Martinez scored 18 points and Halvorsen added 15.

"I thought It's going to be a high-level game, I knew defense was going to be great, offense is going to be great but we were going to play hard," Martinez said. "It was fun to come out and win, it was fun to come out on top and get to score some points on the way."

At the half, the Green team looked to be in a prime position to win after leading 40-29 after two quarters.

"The first half we weren't shooting the ball the best and at halftime we made a couple of adjustments," Halvorsen said. "We came out in the second half and made some shots early and it just helped for the rest of the game to complete the comeback."

During halftime, Martinez won a three-point contest 10-9 over Boone Central's Ryan Drueppel. In the third, Martinez scored eight points as the Silver finished on a 43-24 run to win the game.

"The three-point contest kind of gave me some confidence," Martinez said. "When the second half came, I knew I had to shoot, I just shot in front of everybody and I got to really shoot now."

Martinez reflected on his former teammates being able to play in CCC All-Star Game.

"It was really cool, I've seen lots of guys ahead of me, minus that COVID year, get to play," Martinez said. "Some guys I look up to, some of my best friends, teammates, getting to play now I get to share that experience with them."

The 18-point outing marked a true end to Martinez's high school basketball career. He will attend Dakota Wesleyan University and will play basketball in college following his time as a Discoverer.

"Columbus is like a big family," Martinez said. "I had some teammates in the crowd, 20 years down the road I'll be able to call some of these guys and they'll pick up and still be there to help me out."

The game also marked the end for Halvorsen on the court representing Lakeview before college.

"The whole community at Lakeview has been something special for the past four years in every sport," Halvorsen said. "To be recognized by the team and by my coaches to play in a game like this is very special to me and something I'll cherish forever."

Despite no longer being a Viking, Halvorsen won't have to go far for the next step of his collegiate basketball career after signing with CCC.

"I'm so excited for next year, this summer's going to be fun getting ready for it," Halvorsen said. "I'm very excited to come back here and play."

Two area athletes joined Martinez and Halvorsen on the Silver team as Humphrey St. Francis' Jaden Kosch and Alex Christo of Boone Central each competed in the All-Star game. The two combined with 20 points with Christo scoring 11 and Kosch adding nine.

Leading the Green team was Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola. Zelasney finished as the leading scorer in the game after finishing with 23 points in the loss.

Zelasney was joined by four other area athletes with Isaac Roberts of St. Edward, Drueppel, Twin River's Trey Quick and a duo of Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family players. The two Flyers were Sage Frauendorfer and Randal Gronenthal.

Frauendorfer finished as the second-highest scorer on the team with 18 points on the night. Roberts scored three, Drueppel added six and Quick put up eight points in the All-Star game.