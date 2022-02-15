Monarchs, Cardinals, Jaguars advance to subdistrict semifinals

The girls basketball postseason got underway Monday with the first round of subdistricts. Six area teams were in action with a spot in the subdistrict semifinals on the line.

The most dramatic game of the night was between Aquinas Catholic and Twin River. It came down to the final possession as the Monarchs held a 55-52 lead with just four seconds remaining. Aquinas fouled Twin River with 0.1 seconds left to prevent a game-tying three-point shot attempt and sealed a 55-53 win.

Aquinas jumped out to a 16-9 lead before Twin River took a three-point halftime lead 28-26. The Titans widened the lead to four entering the fourth, but the Monarchs mounted a comeback of their own. They outscored Twin River 20-14 in the final frame to secure the win.

The game was decided at the free throw line. Twin River missed 13 free throws.

Jocelyn Stara and Jordyn Bohuslavsky led Aquinas with 15 points each. They combined for five threes. Bianca Romshek and Claire Wisnieski scored eight points.

Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 15 points. Whitney Schmidt was the other Twin River player to finish in double-figures with 12.

Aquinas advanced to Tuesday's Class D1-5 subdistrict semifinal against the top seed Cross County. Twin River ends the season 4-18.

Elsewhere...

Boone Central 49, Madison 23: The Cardinals advanced to Tuesday's Class C1-8 subdistrict semifinal with a convincing win over Madison.

Boone Central faced top-seeded David City at Lakeview High School in Columbus for a slot in Thursday's subdistrict final. The Scouts entered the postseason with an 18-4 record.

Howells-Dodge 61, Neligh-Oakdale 28: Howells-Dodge had its second-best offensive and defensive game of the season.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 22-7 lead and expanded the advantage to 20 at halftime. Howells-Dodge put together its second 20-point quarter in the third, outscoring Neligh-Oakdale 21-5.

Blair Fiala scored 19 points, one shy of a season-high. Abbey Pieper recorded a dozen points and Sasha Perrin added eight. In total, nine Jaguars made the scoresheet.

Howells-Dodge faced No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Tuesday in the Class D1-6 subdistrict semifinal.

Norfolk Lutheran 58, Shelby-Rising City 32: The Huskies' season came to an end Monday night at Elkhorn Valley High School.

SRC fell to the Eagles after scoring less than 35 points for the fifth-straight game. Norfolk Lutheran had three in double-figures and one with eight points.

The Huskies season complete the season 5-17.

Randolph 46, St. Edward 15: Randolph shut out Saint Edward in the first quarter 18-0 to set the tone.

The Beavers shot 5 for 35 from the field. Maddie Reeves led the team with eight points on three field goals. Kianna Cruise and Magdalena Kohl tallied three points each. Kohl ended as the Beavers' leading rebounder with eight.

Saint Edward ended the season 0-21. Jean Cumming was the team's leading scorer (5.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.6 RPG).

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

