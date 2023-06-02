Nathan Sliva embarked on his first summer camp since being named the new Columbus High boys basketball head coach in April.

Sliva, a Discoverer alum, used this week's camp to work on various drills and lay the foundation for the type of systems and principles to be used this winter.

"Camp's been going good. We've had really good numbers so far, in the thirties which is really good for us," Sliva said. "Kids have done a really good job of embracing a new coach and everything that goes with that. Some stuff is the same, but there's also new stuff and they've picked up on that really quick and they've taken it in stride."

The former Raymond Central assistant spent time under his predecessor Jordan Hitchcock and worked with most of the current varsity team when they were on JV a couple of years ago.

Senior forward Caden Kapels said that familiarity has made the process go smoother.

"It's fun. We have a lot of guys coming back, so the competition is at a high level which is great. It helps us out," Discoverers senior Griffin Micek said. "I have more fun. I got blocked. Just the competition is at a high level, so it's exciting. It'll be a good summer."

Sliva said the goal this week was to get better acclimated with the players. They worked on dribbling, transition offense in the full court, half-court offense and defense, rebounding off missed shots and cutting off screens.

"We want to continue to build that depth. I think we've got really depth, something we haven't necessarily had in a little while," Sliva said. "I think we've got a good handful of kids that can play that I won't be worried if they have to go out and play. Just trying to get them caught up with everything we're trying to do as a program."

Micek and Tanner Esch enter the offseason as the team's senior leaders. They finished last season as the top scorers on the team averaging 8.5 and 8.3 points per game, respectively.

They're embracing more of a leadership role this season, especially with a new head coach in the fold.

"Since we've started last year, we're in that leadership role a little bit. It wasn't us, but this year it has to be," Esch said. "There's a lot of juniors coming up that are coming up and will play a lot of minutes probably so it's just making sure they know what they're doing and just making sure everyone has good chemistry because we have a lot of guys that are coming back."

The Discoverers graduated just two players from last season's squad in Connor Martinez and Braeden Schefus. Alongside the senior trio, junior guards Luke Messersmith and Quinn Freshour return looking to expand their games after extensive playing time last season.

"I think it helps a lot. We have experience with each other. It's a little different," Micek said. "We're trying to put in some new concepts, but knowing how people play already compared to last year having that idea what we're kind of going for with our players helps a lot."

Kapels played as the primary post-player for Columbus last season. He averaged 4.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The senior said he's looking to get stronger, but he'll have more help in the frontcourt this season with senior Preston Hastreiter returning from injury. He participated in camp this week after missing all of last season with an injury.

"I plan on getting a little bit bigger. I'm about at 210 (pounds) and by the end of the summer trying to get to 225. That might not happen, but that's a goal I have so I can bang around in the post a little bit," Kapels said. "Having Preston (Hastreiter) back will be huge because even though he's been gone, it feels like he's been playing with us forever because he has. It's just going to be a bigger post role and two of them will be nice."

Sliva said the team has caught on quickly to the new schemes. Defensively, the main focus is rebounding and keeping players in front. On offense, they're looking to become more consistent.

While most of the Discoverers play multiple sports, Sliva said the goal for the rest of the summer is to continue to invest time into the weight room.

"I think that's the next step for us that we need to take is the weight room and making sure that we're taking care of our bodies and we're getting bigger, we're getting stronger, getting faster, all of that stuff," Sliva said. "Our kids work their tail off on the court, but we still need to do that other part. That's just as important that way defensively we're able to keep guys in front because we're physical and rebounding."