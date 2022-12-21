North Platte pulls away late to defeat Discoverers

Columbus High boys basketball competed in a back-and-forth game Tuesday in a tough loss against North Platte. The game, which was moved up two days due to the weather, featured the Discoverers ahead 13-11 after one quarter and North Platte 25-23 at halftime.

The Discoverers led 37-36 late in the third quarter following a bucket from Zaiden Gulley. North Platte senior River Johnson knocked down threes on two consecutive possessions to close out the third quarter with the Bulldogs ahead 42-37.

In the fourth quarter, Columbus was outscored 15-9 leading to a 57-46 defeat.

"It was neck-and-neck all the way through the beginning of the fourth quarter," Discoverers head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "They were able to hit some shots and separate and then we were playing catch up. Proud of our guys."

North Platte made five field goals and converted four free throws. For the game, the Bulldogs made eight 3-pointers, including four from junior Jesse Mauch. Their outside shooting was enough to overcome a 7-for-20 night at the free throw line.

"We got to be a little quicker when our wings are closing out on that 2-3, but they played well," Hitchcock said. "They stepped in and hit shots when it mattered, so they won the game."

Griffin Micek and Luke Messersmith led the Discoverers with eight points. Tanner Esch and Connor Martinez ended the game with seven points. Caden Kapels and Quinn Freshour tallied six and five points, respectively, as eight different Discoverers scored.

Hitchcock said in their loss at Lincoln East on Dec. 9, they were aggressive but out of control. When the team lost to Lincoln Northeast on Dec. 16, he felt they were too passive. On Tuesday, Columbus struck a better balance.

"I felt like (tonight), which we talked about, we want you to be aggressive 1-on-1 and then 1-on-2, we got to look to distribute," Hitchcock said. "I felt like our young guards took a step in executing that when the lights were on, so that was really good."

The Discoverers led by as many as seven points in the first quarter, leading 11-4 behind four points from Kapels, a 3-pointer from Braeden Schefus and two points from Martinez and Messersmith.

After a Micek bucket made it 13-8, North Platte's Carter Kelley made a three to cut the deficit to two heading to the second quarter. Mauch scored eight of the Bulldogs' 14 points in the second, pulling North Platte into the lead at halftime.

North Platte 32-27 in the third before Esch scored a 3-pointer and converted a bucket inside the perimeter to trim the deficit to two. Freshour knocked a three to pull the Discoverers into the lead by one. Daniel Shea and Gulley traded baskets to make it 37-36 Columbus.

The Bulldogs responded with a 14-3 run to lead 51-39 with about three minutes later. Martinez sunk a three and Micek scored to cut the deficit to seven with 1:55 remaining, but North Platte put the game away at the line.

Columbus dropped to 2-4 on the season it enters the NSAA moratorium. The Discoverers return to the floor Wednesday in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

They are the No. 9 seed and will travel to take on Lincoln Pius X at 2 p.m. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face Lincoln East.

"Since our jamboree, we've improved a lot. We're 2-4. It'll be nice to be 3-3, but we just got to focus on getting better every day. I still think we can get close to 10 games," Hitchcock said. "We're still on pace for that and we got to just keep getting better and keep enjoying it. I think they have a lot of fun together, so I that makes a big difference."