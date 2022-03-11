Osceola honors seniors in third place game against Sacred Heart

LINCOLN - After a tough loss Thursday night in the NSAA Class D-2 state semifinals against O'Neill St. Mary's, Osceola head coach Jason Zelasney said he was a little worried for how his team would come out in Friday's third place game at Lincoln East.

The Bulldogs competed to the final whistle, but committed too many mistakes against the two-time reigning state champions Falls City Sacred Heart in a 63-40 defeat.

"It's kind of one of those awkward deals where your goal is to be in the final game and then you got to kind of rebound and play," Zelasney said. "Hats off to Falls City (Sacred Heart). They were more prepared than we were."

Osceola led 7-5 in the first quarter, before the Irish scored two layups in the final 30 seconds to take a 9-7 lead.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs went on an extended drought. They didn't score for the first 4:15 until Carter Girard knocked down a free throw. Sacred Heart went on a 14-3 run to lead 21-8.

The Bulldogs made a surge to start the second half on a three-pointer from Pierce Branting, a free throw from Isaiah Zelasney, a tip-in from Girard and a two-point field goal by Kale Gustafson. That cut the deficit to 28-22 early in the third quarter, but the Irish took back control going on a 10-2 run to lead 38-24 after three.

It was all Irish in the fourth as they outscored Osceola 25-16 in the fourth to earn third place.

"I thought we came out and we were running. We were defending really well and then we started having some breakdowns on the defensive end," Zelasney said. "We turned the ball over a lot, which allowed them to get out and run as much as they wanted."

Gustafson led the Bulldogs with 16 points, including 14 in the second half. Zelasney scored eight points, Urban posted six, Girard ended with five and Branting finished with three.

The Bulldogs finished the season 22-7 for their second straight 20-win season. Although its trip to Lincoln didn't end how Osceola wanted, it's proud to leave with the fourth place trophy.

"It was nice to be able to play this game because we were able to kind of honor our seniors and talk about a lot of good memories together," Zelasney said. "Getting fourth place is a really good accomplishment for us and we're happy with it."

Branting, Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Wyatt Urban and Girard comprised Osceola's senior class. The Bulldogs went 16-30 in their first two years on campus. In the second of half of their high school careers, the Bulldogs went 42-14.

"This was only my second year with them and it's amazing the growth they made over the past few years, but also they're just great leaders. These five are amazing young men that are very tough to replace," Zelasney said. "It's kind of leave the program better than when you started. I felt they've done that."

Although Osceola will have to replace three senior starters, the Bulldogs will return its top two scorers in Isaiah Zelasney and Gustafson. Jason Zelasney said he hopes the underclassmen stay hungry and understand they can get back to Lincoln.

"Every kid I've talked to that's a returner, I just said there's no reason we're not at Pinnacle (Bank Arena) next year. There's no reason," Zelasney said. "We got to put in a lot of work. We're replacing five great basketball players, so it's going to take work, but I feel like we can be there."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

