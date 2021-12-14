Osceola stays perfect through second week of season

Osceola boys and girls basketball extended undefeated start sto 5-0 Friday with a victories over Hampton.

The Bulldog boys won 51-31 behind a strong shooting performance. Osceola shot 48%, including 45% from three-point range.

Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson led the team in double-figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Saturday was the fourth straight game in which Zelasney scored at least 15 points. Gustafson has scored at least 11 in four of five games.

To go with his 11 points, Gustafson recorded seven rebounds and five assists. The Bulldogs recorded 28 rebounds and 14 assists on 20 made field goals.

In the girls game, Osceola defeated the Hawks 53-34. The Bulldogs separated themselves in the second quarter. After leading 11-6 after one, Osceola outscored Hampton 18-7 in the second to lead 29-13 at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored Hampton 24-21 in the second half to close out the win. Baili Kumpf led Osceola with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting along with nine rebounds. Courtney Sunday tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Osceola posted a season-high 39 rebounds with 20 coming on offense. Emma Recker brought down nine boards and two-thirds coming on the offensive end. Kumpf and Sunday had five offensive rebounds apiece.

Elsewhere on the hardwood...

BOYS

Cross County 68, Meridian 28 (Friday): The Cougars routed Meridian behind a huge second half.

Cross County led 27-16 at halftime, then the Mustangs 25-4 in the third. In total, the Cougars outscored Meridian 41-12 in the second half to lock up a 40-point victory.

From the field, Cross County shot 52%. Alex Noyd led the team with 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Cory Hollinger pitched in with 16.

Malcolm 57, Cross County 55 (Saturday): In a tight affair, Malcolm clipped Cross County for its first loss of the season.

Malcolm trailed by three at halftime and two entering the fourth then outscored Cross County 18-15 in the final frame to eek out the win.

Hollinger scored a season-high 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Damon Mickey, Haiden Hild and Noyd recorded seven points each.

Cross County was 2 of 12 from three-point range and 17 of 26 from the free throw line.

St. Edward 53, Palmer 9 (Friday): The Beavers recorded their first win of the season with a blowout of Palmer.

Saint Edward shot 53% as Cole Mowrey and Jacob Reeves scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Nine Beavers recorded at least two points.

Defensively, St. Edward swiped away 18 steals. Anthony Reader had four to lead the team and five players had a pair.

Madison 53, St. Edward 41 (Saturday): The Dragons pulled away in the second half.

The Beavers trailed 17-14 at halftime but were outscored 36-25 in the second half to suffer their fourth defeat of the season.

St. Edward shot a better percentage, but Madison knocked down seven three-pointers compared to just one for the Beavers.

Ian Reardon scored 14 points to pace St. Edward. Isaac Roberts contributed with 11.

McCool Junction 57, High Plains 46 (Friday): McCool Junction outscored the Storm 17-6 in the second quarter. That was enough to maintain an 11-point victory for the Mustangs.

High Plains trailed 29-16 at halftime then was unable to cut into the deficit in the second half.

The Storm had two players score double-digit points. Lane Urkoski scored a baker's dozen and Mario Lesiak had 10. Gehrig Urkoski chipped in with nine, and Cole Swanson and Raul Marino recorded seven each.

Tekamah-Herman 79, Twin River 41 (Saturday): The Titans are still chasing their first win of the season. Twin River trailed by four after one when the Tigers exploded and more than doubled the Titans the rest of the way 64-30.

Tekamah-Herman's Jed Hoover scored 28 points along with 10 steals and eight rebounds. Brock Rogers tallied 24 points. The Tigers shot 41% from the floor.

GIRLS

Meridian 46, Cross County 39 (Friday): The Cougars didn't score double-digit points in a frame until the fourth. They trailed 20-18 at halftime, but were outscored 15-5 in the third.

Lilly Peterson posted a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds. Shyanne Anderson had eight points and Chloe Sandell scored seven.

Malcolm 60, Cross County 34 (Saturday): The sixth-ranked team in Class C-1 used a big first half to put away the Cougars.

Malcolm sported a 35-15 halftime lead as it finished the game with a 52% field goal percentage. Peterson, Sandell and Anderson combined for 27 points. Cross County shot just 33% from the field.

McCool Junction 55, High Plains 22 (Friday): The Storm was shut out in the first quarter and trailed 30-3 at halftime. Fifteen of its 22 points came in the fourth quarter.

Hailey Lindburg scored 13 points on 4 of 10 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot 2 of 18.

High Plains turned the ball over 26 times, 14 more than McCool Junction.

Palmer 44, St. Edward 17 (Friday): The Beavers didn't score more than six points in any quarter. They trailed 4-2 after one before Palmer outscored them 16-4 in the second. St. Edward shot 12% for the game.

Maddie Reeves scored nine points to lead the Beavers. Malaina Francis pitched in with six and Jean Cumming recorded a pair.

Madison 39, St. Edward 11 (Saturday): St. Edward scored one point in the first quarter and four points total in the second half. The Dragons scored 29 points in the second half to secure the win.

Francis tallied five points, Cumming had three. Leoni Jacks ended with two and Magdalena Kohl finished with one.

Tekamah-Herman 43, Twin River 29 (Saturday): Twin River was right there with the Tigers and trailed by five to start the fourth. Tekamah-Herman outscored the Titans 13-4 in the final frame to earn the victory.

The Titans got 15 points from Delaney Reeg and five from Racheal Strain. Kamryn Lemburg, Whitney Schmidt and Raina Swanson had three each.

Boone Central and HLHF

The Cardinals and the Bulldogs had their games Friday postponed due to winter weather precautions. Boone Central was scheduled to play at Pierce. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was scheduled to play at Howells-Dodge. Both schools are working on a makeup date.

For updates on Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge and Schuyler, visit the Schuyler-Sun.com. For updates on David City, Aquinas Catholic, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City, visit TheBanner-Press.com.

