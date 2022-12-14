Osceola Super Senior: Isaiah Zelasney

Isaiah Zelasney entered his senior season with a lot of notoriety statewide following another golden state track and field championship, winning every event he competed in for the second straight year.

However, he missed the first half of the football season recovering from offseason surgery. Osceola reached the second round of the Class D-2 state playoffs.

Zelasney is now ready to step on the hardwood for his senior season. Osceola enters this season with high expectations after back-to-back trips to Lincoln. Last year, the Bulldogs placed fourth at state.

"It's always great to get back to basketball and for our senior season, hopefully it's a good one," Zelasney said.

Last season, Zelasney averaged a team-high 16 points points per game along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He posted double-figures in 26 of 29 games played and scored at least 20 points in nine games. The senior's season high came on Jan. 13 with a 30-point performance.

Zelasney announced in November his commitment to run track and field at Division II Northwest Missouri State. The eight-time state champion won the 100, 200 and 400-meter relays and was a member of the winning 1600 relay team the last two state championships.

"My goal was to get done with the (recruiting) process before Christmas break," Zelasney said. "With that being done, just helped the rest of my senior season in basketball and just focus on the team and my school."

As a sophomore, he helped Osceola break its 33-year state drought as the Bulldogs fell in the state quarterfinals. Last season, they took an additional reaching the semifinals. Zelasney said he takes pride in helping shine a light on Osceola.

"Just putting Osceola on the map and showing who we are and what will be soon," he said.

During the Bulldogs rapid rise among the state's elite, the town of Osceola has rallied around the team.

"Everyone supports everyone in a small town and just having everyone with you is just a blessing," he said. "Everyone comes to games. It's just an amazing feeling having everyone in the crowd. You know everyone. It just makes it 10 times better."

The Bulldogs enter the 2022-23 season younger and slightly more inexperienced after the graduation of three senior starters. Zelasney said he believes the younger players are ready to step up and get Osceola to where it wants to be come March.

"We lost five seniors, but we return two starters," Zelasney said. "People expect a lot from us and we're just ready to prove we're a top team here."