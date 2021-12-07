'Rocks split home openers with GACC

The Scotus Central Catholic boys won two games at home last season. The year before the Shamrocks also won just two games at the Dowd Activity Center. Three years ago they didn't win any.

The friendly confines have been anything but recently. It started to look that way again in Tuesday's home opener when West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic hit four three-pointers in the third quarter and stole the momentum away that Scotus had used to built a 25-18 lead at halftime.

With the game hanging in the balance at the start of the fourth the Shamrocks responded with the first 10 points of the frame and put together a 52-45 victory, and evened their record up to 1-1.

The Scotus girls weren't so lucky, falling to GACC 37-34 after allowing 17 straight points in the third quarter. The SCC girls dropped to 0-2.

Garrett Oakley had 20 points and 10 rebounds in what will be one of the final games of his varsity career. The Kansas State football recruit heads into season-ending surgery a week from Wednesday.

"They switched to a 2-3 zone and I was kind of running the baseline. My teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball," Oakley said. "I got some offensive rebounds, and I was jut being a little bit more aggressive, not really forcing anything, just taking what I got."

Oakley had just three at halftime then scored six buckets in the third and made two shots to go with 7 of 8 from the line in the fourth.

Carter Filipi had 11 and Jack Faust and Jackson Heng added 10. Scotus hosts Class C-2 No. Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Crusaders are 2-0 and have won the last four in a row between the two teams.

The Scotus girls had a tremendous varsity debut from freshman Emma Brezenski but couldn't stop the bleeding during a stretch of more than six minutes when C-2 No. 5 GACC turned a 24-13 deficit into a 30-24 lead.

Brezenski scored a game-high 13 but had just four after halftime. The Shamrocks made 3 of 15 over the final 16 minutes, turned it over eight times and allowed four threes by the Bluejays during the pivotal 17-0 run.

Brezenski stole the first pass of the second half and darted to the other end where she drew a foul. She sank two free throws, and Hailey Steffensmeier made 1 of 2 to stretch the halftime lead from eight to 11. GACC responded with a free throw, back-to-back threes, a layup, another three, two of three free throws after a foul on the perimeter and another three.

Scotus scored the first four points of the fourth quarter but gave up the next five. The Shamrocks fought back from down 35-28 to 35-34 with just over a minute to play but missed from three and on two shots in the paint over the final 1:10. The last miss turned into a jump ball and eventually two free throws on the other end. Scotus couldn't get a shot off after that.

GACC tipped a pass away with a second left, then the Shamrocks turned it over on the inbounds.

"I think it was pretty remarkable we got them out of their press in the first half. We really did a great job defensively, we just had a stretch there in the third quarter that allowed them to get back in it," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We had some turnovers and things that allowed them to get some easy buckets and some open threes and let them get back in it."

Scotus turned it over 18 times and gave up eight makes from long distance. GACC made just three shots from inside the arc.

Scotus also played a rated team to open the season - a 30-27 loss at C-2 No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia. Class C-1 No. 3 GICC comes to town on Friday. The Crusaders lost to No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran 42-38 in the first game of the year, defeated Norfolk Catholic 53-37 on Saturday and played at Centura on Tuesday.

GICC beat Scotus 58-43 last year in Grand Island. Since 2006 the two have played 16 times. Scotus leads 9-7. The average margin of victory is just over seven points. Four of the past six have been decided by a total of 15 points.

