Scotus basketball advances past GICC, will play in Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals

Scotus Central Catholic basketball took part in the Centennial Conference Tournament Tuesday with the boys and girls both playing host to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Both the boys and girls Shamrocks were able to advance past the Crusaders with the girls’ team kicking off the night winning 41-29. The boys would follow up with a 58-41 win.

Scotus girlsWith this win, the Shamrocks earned their second win over the Crusaders this season. The first being when Scotus picked up a 57-47 win on the road in Scotus’ third game of the year on Dec. 9, 2022.

“It (Tuesday’s game) was a lot more nerve-racking because they just beat the No. 1 team in our class (Adams Central), so we knew they had gotten a lot better and their guards had gotten better, we were obviously worried but we came out and we played,” Scotus’ Kaelyn Dierman said.

The defense of both teams played a much larger role on Tuesday than the two teams’ first meeting. The Shamrocks and Crusaders each started off a bit slow on the offensive end with Scotus narrowly outscoring GICC 6-5 in the opening quarter.

Scotus would then outscore the Crusaders 9-3 in the second quarter to take a 15-8 lead going into halftime.

GICC made large strides to cut the Shamrock lead in the third, outscoring Scotus 11-6. The Crusaders trailed 21-19 going into the fourth.

The Shamrocks quickly came out of the gates in the fourth opening the quarter on a 6-0 run. Midway through the fourth, Scotus was able to take a double-digit lead as the Crusaders did not score for the first 3:35. Scotus was able to secure their win outscoring GICC 20-10 in the fourth with half of the Shamrocks’ points coming from the charity stripe.

“Going into the fourth we made some adjustments on how we wanted to do our ball-screen stuff, we got some stuff to fall and then we went to the free-throw line when they started fouling, that was a huge deal because they just couldn’t catch up then,” Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said.

Scotus finished 10 for 14 from the line as a team in the fourth.

“It gives you a lot of confidence that we can make free throws because if you’re up and they have to foul it’s just going to make it that much more difficult for the teams to come back,” Ridder said.

Five Shamrocks finished with five or more points with the duo of Dierman and Emma Breznski leading the way with 10 points apiece.

“We’ve been working a lot on transition points, most of my points come from steals and getting up the court,” said Dierman.

Larkyn Mahoney finished third on the team with seven points, Maysa Kuhl added six points and Hailey Steffensmeier contributed five points in the win.

“We’re going to score by comity because our kids are unselfish, work really hard and help each other get open and do those kinds of things and that’s how we score,” said Ridder.

With the win, the Scotus girls improve to 13-4 as a team and advance to the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinal.

“We’re just really excited because we get a chance to go play in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament which is never an easy feat, we’re excited for that opportunity we have on Thursday,” Ridder said. “The Centennial Conference is really hard, playing in the semis is not an easy task, we get that opportunity and we’re excited about that. Our goal is to take tomorrow (Wednesday) and get better in practice, prepare for the team we’re going to face and come out and play the best game we’ve had to this point.”

The Shamrocks are set to face the eighth-seed Kearney Thursday at Boys Town, The Stars topped the first-seeded Bluehawks of Hastings St. Cecilia Tuesday 37-34. The winner of the Stars and Shamrocks will face the winner of Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian Saturday at Boys Town in the Centennial Conference Tournament Championship.

Scotus boys

Much like the Shamrock girls the boys also managed to beat GICC on Dec. 9, 2022, in a one-point thriller with Scotus beating the Crusaders 44-43.

Scotus would again earn a win over GICC Tuesday in a game where Scotus had a little more breathing room down the stretch.

“Every game is always a test, it doesn’t matter how many times you play somebody, that was our third game of the season and this is our 16th game. You would hope that we would improve a little bit from the third and 16th game,” Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. “Our goal is to win every game and the margin of victory really isn’t important it’s the way you play it.”

The game started out very tight between the two teams with a back-and-forth scoring affair in the opening quarter as Scotus barely managed a 16-15 lead heading into the second quarter.

For Scotus, the second quarter was the most important on the night as the Shamrock defense and offense were on the top of their games outscoring GICC 18-3 to take a 34-18 lead into the half.

“We came out and wanted to play fast and hard because they just got done with a double overtime game last night (Monday), so we wanted to make sure they had to work for everything tonight (Tuesday),” VunCannon said. “We were chasing some guys defensively in the first quarter, we just had everybody settle down. When you want them to play hard and fast they get going with their hair on fire and there were a couple of times in help-side position and where we needed to be. In the second they were and we did a great job of contesting their shots.”

The remaining two quarters were much more similar to the first as Scotus outscore GICC 13-12 in the third and the two teams each scored 11 in the fourth. The close second half sealed a 17-point win for the Shamrocks.

Scotus’ offense had many contributors on the night with Jackson Heng leading the bunch with a game-high of 19 points. Jack Faust was second for Scotus putting up 13 points.

“I was doing well inside especially as hard with 6 feet 8 inches tall (Bowdie) Fox in there, I was doing well despite that, I guess that does just build confidence leading into the rest of conference tourney,” Faust said.

The duo of Bohden Jedlicka and Max Wemhoff each added six in the win.

The win improves Scotus’ overall record to 11-5 on the season as the Shamrocks advance to Friday’s semifinal at Boys Town against Hastings St. Cecilia. The Bluehawks beat Aquinas Catholic 44-21 Tuesday. The winner of Friday’s match-up will move on to the Centennial Conference Tournament Championship Saturday at Boys Town to face the winner of Omaha Concordia and Lincoln Lutheran.

“Any time you can make the semifinals in your conference tournament, you’re in the top four and I think that’s anybody’s goal,” VunCannon said. “We’re going to give it everything we’ve got, we want to play in the final, we don’t care who we play we want to play Saturday night, that’d be awesome.”