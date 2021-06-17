Scotus boys expecting more out of one another

Mike VunCannon wasn't exactly a fish out of water last week in his first ever summer basketball team camp for the Scotus Central Catholic boys. VunCannon has been a part of some hoops coaching staff at Scotus for 25 years. Hot summer days inside the Dowd Activity Center are nothing new.
The only differences are logistical. He's the one now responsible for collecting all the camp forms and making the practice plan. Other than handling extra details, VunCannon said the feeling around returning to the court was essentially the same. He needed little introduction to the players and vice versa.
Scotus ended the 2021 season in the subdistrict final with an 8-15 mark. The Shamrocks lost seven straight before closing the schedule 4-3. An infusion of young talent helped spark the beginning of a late turnaround that Scotus felt never quite came to completion.
It was the fourth year in a row with a losing record following four straight 20-win seasons and four straight trips to the state tournament. For the coaches and players in the time since, it has undoubtedly been frustrating to see those years fade further into the past while failing to recapture that magic.
But lofty expectations for the big stage begin on the small ones first, VunCannon said. That's why his first camp as the guy in charge wasn't so much about a particular skill or restructuring how Scotus plays ball. VunCannon turned the focus on setting and achieving the type of expectations that can be fulfilled every day, not only in March.
"We talked about raising what we expect out of each other each day in practice," VunCannon said. "Our practices have to be harder than games. If you take possessions off or don't play as good of defense as you can, you're doing a disservice to your teammates. That shows sometimes because of the type of schedule that we play."
Scotus played six teams in quadrant one of the 2021 wildcard standings last year. Add in seven more quadrant two teams and the Shamrocks faced a schedule that included 57% of the opponents with a winning record.
Five went to the state tournament, three others played in district finals and two (GICC and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) won state titles.
That isn't exactly new for Scotus. Playing in the Centennial Conference has always been a challenge. Lately though, Scotus hasn't been up to that challenge. The Shamrocks were 2-7 in conference play last season, 0-9 in 2020, 1-10 in 2019 and 4-8 in 2018.
There's an argument to be made about personnel. The 2013-2017 run had perhaps four of the five best players in program history. Talent is cyclical, and at a C-1 school that's especially true.
But rather than weigh the factors of the past or compare rosters, VunCannon was interested in drilling down to elements that are true of every team.
"It doesn't take a great athlete to care enough about your teammates to communicate on offense or defense," he said. "We worked on being great teammates for each other, and we worked on the things we want to get better at to get the ball in the hoop."
And, even more so, defense. Scotus' youngsters showed an ability to score from all over, especially deep. But can an offensively gifted group bring the same sort of intensity to the other end of the court?
"We worked a lot on our defense," VunCannon said. "Our philosophy is going to be a little bit different than it has in the past. That doesn't make it any better; it's just different. We worked on that a lot this week."
Scotus has been hosting Columbus High and Aquinas Catholic for games but has no plans to join another league or come together for a team camp somewhere else. Most of the roster plays multiple sports, and that's important to VunCannon to extend success to every season.
But when his group officially reassembles in November, he wants to see more advanced skill sets and a mindset about day-to-day success.
"They all know that the only thing on my radar is Dec. 2. We go to St. Cecilia on Thursday, Dec. 2. That's the only thing that I'm working towards, and that's what their goal is for the rest of summer," VunCannon said. "... That's really important for them to understand Dec. 2. The overall stuff, it's awesome to have goals, but the first step is Dec. 2. That's all we're focused on."
