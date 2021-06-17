Scotus boys expecting more out of one another

"We talked about raising what we expect out of each other each day in practice," VunCannon said. "Our practices have to be harder than games. If you take possessions off or don't play as good of defense as you can, you're doing a disservice to your teammates. That shows sometimes because of the type of schedule that we play."

Scotus played six teams in quadrant one of the 2021 wildcard standings last year. Add in seven more quadrant two teams and the Shamrocks faced a schedule that included 57% of the opponents with a winning record.

Five went to the state tournament, three others played in district finals and two (GICC and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) won state titles.

That isn't exactly new for Scotus. Playing in the Centennial Conference has always been a challenge. Lately though, Scotus hasn't been up to that challenge. The Shamrocks were 2-7 in conference play last season, 0-9 in 2020, 1-10 in 2019 and 4-8 in 2018.

There's an argument to be made about personnel. The 2013-2017 run had perhaps four of the five best players in program history. Talent is cyclical, and at a C-1 school that's especially true.

But rather than weigh the factors of the past or compare rosters, VunCannon was interested in drilling down to elements that are true of every team.