The Scotus Central Catholic boys bounced back after a tough 62-35 loss to Bishop Neumann on Friday with a 44-38 win over Kearney Catholic Saturday on the road.

In the win, Scotus and Kearney were neck and neck throughout with the Stars leading 9-8 after the first quarter.

Scotus would then take a 19-16 lead into the half following an 11-7 second quarter for the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks closed the game by outscoring the Stars 10-9 and 15-13 to secure the 44-38 win.

Cohen Pelan and Jack Faust led the Shamrocks in the win as Pelan scored 12 and Faust added 10.

The Shamrocks were focused heading into Saturday's game following a loss Friday.

Scotus only scored 35 points in the loss Friday, their season low being 33 points. The 27-point loss was also the most lopsided Scotus loss of the season.

Scotus fell behind early as the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers took a 12-3 lead after one. The Shamrocks would have their best quarter of the night in the second outscoring the Cavs 17-14 as Bishop-Neumann only led 26-20 at the half.

Coming out of the half, Bishop Neumann outscored the Shamrocks 17-9 and 19-6 to finish the game.

Pelan would lead the Shamrocks in the loss with nine points as Blake Wemhoff and Faust each added seven.

"We didn't play well enough offensively or defensively to even be in this game frankly," VunCannon said. "Our message all year is if you make a mistake it's about what's next."

After splitting their two matchups 13-7 Scotus will play host to 5-15 Lakeview Saturday. Scotus won 42-40 in the first meeting during the holiday tournament at Lakeview.

Scotus girls

The Lady Shamrocks picked up a 54-36 win at Kearney Saturday.

Scotus led after one quarter with the Shamrocks outscoring the Stars 12-9. The Stars would bounce back outscoring the Shamrocks 14-10 in the second as Kearney held a 23-22 lead going into the half.

After halftime, Scotus was dominant with the Shamrocks outscoring the Stars 18-7 in the third and 14-6 in the fourth. The second half was the large catalyst in the Shamrock 18-point win.

Joanna Rusher led the Shamrocks with 12 points in the win and Kaelyn Dierman was the only other Scotus player to reach double-digit scoring with 11 points.

The Shamrocks have now won two in a row and six of the last seven.

The 16-5 Shamrock girls' next game is Tuesday as Scotus will host 9-12 Lakeview. The Shamrocks won 39-21 in December at Lakeview during the holiday tournament.