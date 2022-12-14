Scotus Central Catholic Super Senior: Hailey Steffensmeier

“Let’s go to the Y.”

These are the words Scotus Central Catholic senior Hailey Steffensmeier often hears from her dad who, she says, is always pushing her to be her best.

“He’s always going to the Y with me, perfecting my shot form and encouraging me to keep practicing, keep going because sometimes you get tired and you don’t feel like it, but he’s always there,’” Steffensmeier said. “He’s helped a lot.”

And this family connection does not end with dad, Joe Steffensmeier. Along with her dad, her mom Shelly Steffensmeier played basketball, her younger brothers Alex and Evan Steffensmeier played basketball and even both of her grandfathers played basketball! Basketball is rooted in her family, she said.

“It’s great having that extra support,” Steffensmeier said. “I’ve always loved basketball, it’s always been a love, and having my dad there teaching me every step of the way. … From the beginning how to even get the ball up there to now shooting a 3-point shot and perfecting it. He’s been a great support and role model for me.”

Putting in the work is part of the Steffensmeiers’ way.

Steffensmeier says her dad helps put things in perspective saying: You’re good now, but to be great, you have to keep practicing. He pushes Steffensmeier to do things he wished he had done at her age, she added. The siblings also pushing one another to be better players.

“(He says), ‘You only have one year left, let’s go do it. Let’s be the best player you can be,’” Steffensmeier said.

The 18-year-old has been playing basketball at the YMCA since she was about 5 or 6 and has participated in various club leagues through the years. Steffensmeier has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman and nabbed the starting position when she was a junior.

Steffensmeier also plays volleyball and is a thrower on the track and field team. Basketball is, of course, her favorite.

What she enjoys about basketball the most is the team aspect. Working together for a common goal and knowing you have someone there behind you is a privilege, she added, it teaches you many life lessons. One lesson, you won’t win them all but you will have people around you every step of the way.

After high school, Steffensmeier is hoping to pursue a career in nursing. Steffensmeier is still undecided about playing basketball collegiately. If she does not, Steffensmeier wants to play intramural sports to continue playing.

Steffensmeier has always wanted to go into healthcare.

“My grandpa (Gene), he had COVID and was in the hospital. He ended up passing away but the nurses were the people there for him, and I kind of want to be there for people like they were there for my grandpa,” Steffensmeier said. “That set in stone my career path as a sophomore.”

Supporting others is part of what she does for her teammates, Steffensmeier said. She may not be the loudest leader but she always cheers everyone on and supports them. Being positive and creating a positive environment is very important to the team.

“We want to keep a positive atmosphere because I think that’s where we thrive best,” Steffensmeier said. “If we had one word to describe the team this year, or try to, it’s ‘positive.’ We want to stay positive.

The Shamrocks have knocked on the door of qualifying for state the last two seasons, falling in district finals both time. Last season, Scotus suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss at St. Paul.

“I was proud of the perseverance we had last year,” Steffensmeier said.

As freshman, Steffensmeier said she relied on the upperclassman, and now she has become that person her team can lean on. She said she now knows what she is doing and is able to see different things on the court. Having the game IQ is very helpful, she added.

Team goal this year is to make it to state. It has been a few years since they have made that.

But after this season, Steffensmeier said, the team is looking to leave the court with friendships and relationships that they did not have before, and that is the main goal.

On a personal level, Steffensmeier said she wants to enjoy her last year and be a good role model for otters to look up to.

“At the end of the year, I want to be proud of the way I led my team and no matter the outcome know that I have a support system behind me, and do the best I can.”