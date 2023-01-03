Scotus erases 14-point deficit, defeats Lakeview to win holiday tournament

Lakeview boys basketball opened Friday's Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament exactly the way it started. The Vikings made shots, disrupted the Shamrocks on defense and built themselves a healthy 14-point lead early in the second quarter.

In the second half, the Shamrocks took control and slowly chipped away at the deficit. Cohen Pelan opened the fourth with back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to two and Jackson Heng propelled the Shamrocks into the lead 38-37 with 4:04 remaining with a 3-pointer of his own. It was their first lead since it was 2-0.

Max Fremarek and Owen Lindhorst exchanged buckets to make it 40-39 heading into the final two minutes. After two empty Lakeview possessions and a Scotus turnover, Owen Lindhorst scored a contested layup and drew a foul with 1:01 remaining to put the Shamrocks up three 42-39.

Turner Halvorsen made a free throw with 41.5 seconds left and Scotus missed the front end of back-to-back 1-and-1's to give Lakeview a shot to tie or win the game.

Halvorsen drew a foul with 0.5 seconds left with the Vikings trailing by two, but the senior missed the first and intentionally missed the second and Scotus held on for the 42-40 victory.

"The first half, Lakeview totally outplayed us in the first half. The first thing I wrote up on the board (today) was to box out and rebound and we did none of that in the first half and that showed," Shamrocks head coach Mike VunCannon said. "At halftime, we made an offensive adjustment but we just said let's win the first four minutes of the third quarter and we'll see what happens.

"We won the third quarter and then we executed. We made some big shots at the beginning of the fourth quarter and then it was game on. Kids just competed and I thought our hustle was pretty big in the second half."

For many of the Shamrocks, it was their first time playing a varsity basketball game against Lakeview. The intensity of the rivalry, he said, might have played a part in the team's slow start.

"This rivalry, it is what it is. The kids want to win," VunCannon said. "They want to be successful so bad that sometimes they think about the end result before having to actually do all the things it takes to be successful I don't think we were nervous, but we just did not play very well in the first half."

Scotus outscored Lakeview 25-11 in the second half. Max Wemhoff scored six of his 10 points in the third quarter. Pelan knocked down three triples, all in the second half. Heng and Lindhorst ended the game with nine and eight points, respectively.

"We've been in the gym working together a lot, especially in the summer. We just have confidence in each," Heng said. "We've seen each other do it many times and we've had that past experience the first couple of games coming down to the end and we knew we could get it done."

Heng continued to be productive on the offensive end, stepping up after Caleb Cameron's season-ending injury on Dec. 9. The junior is averaging 9.1 points per game and has scored in double-figures four times.

"I just see a lot more opportunities with Caleb (Cameron) out," Heng said. "I know I just have to step up, kind of be more of a leader on the team and include everybody."

For the Shamrocks, Friday marked the fourth game decided by just one possession. They are 3-1 in those games.

"It really shows the maturity of the young sophomores that they're already growing," Heng said. "We believe in each other coming down the road. We just believe we can get it done as a team."

Scotus improved to 6-2 extending its winning streak to three games. It'll return home to host St. Paul on Tuesday.

It was a tale of two halves for Lakeview. After making 12 shots in the first half, they were held to just four field goals in the second half. Halvorsen and Braxton Borer scored on the Vikings' first two possessions of the second half, but Lakeview only scored six points the rest of the game.

"Our effort was off the charts all night. First half we made shots. Second half, we didn't make as many and those got to be really important. You knew they were going to get hot. You're not going to hold that team under 50 very often," Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I have no problems with our defense. We just had a couple go in and out and they made a couple big ones. That's what happens when you're playing a rivalry game against a good team."

As the Shamrocks received their medals for winning the holiday tournament, some of the Vikings stayed back pondering how the game slipped away. Colvin said he told the team to keep their chins up.

"You got to be proud of their effort and how hard the guys fought. The way they executed the game plan. We competed with character and class like they always do and sometimes the ball doesn't go in as much as you need to and sometimes the other teams win," he said. "It's the hard part of sports, but it's also a great learning tool as you move forward. We're going to be alright. Lots of season left and we're playing better ball than we were two-and-a-half weeks ago."

Halvorsen and Hrouda ended the game in double-figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Fremarek scored five of Lakeview's 11 second-half points and finished the night with nine.

Although Lakeview was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Colvin said he's encouraged by the team's recent three-game stretch. It heads into the new year 2-7 as the Vikings host Douglas County West on Thursday.

"We're starting to play like how I thought we would play the first six games. It's just a matter of building confidence because the ball goes in. It's easier to defend," Colvin said. "It's easier to do the tough things when you can hit some shots. Very encouraged of how we're playing. Obviously, devastated we lost but tip your cap to Scotus. They're very well-coached and they got a lot of talent."