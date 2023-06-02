When the Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball season came to a close on Feb. 24, the Shamrocks lost a large part of their roster with the departure of five seniors.

Starting May 30, Scotus girls varsity coach Jarrod Ridder hosted camps for his team to prepare it for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The final camp day was held Friday.

“There’s a lot of inexperience, a lot of new kids in a lot of new roles,” Ridder said. “It’s really important that they can come and get some quality reps. We’ve had a really good week of camp, the kids are working hard, they’re enthusiastic, they know they have a lot to learn and they’re excited to do that.”

One of the biggest benefits of hosting the camp has been building team chemistry early.

“We have just a lot of really hard-working, fun, loving kids and right now they’re doing things together,” Ridder said. “They’re going to continue to do that throughout the summer and into next year.”

On Tuesday, University of Iowa basketball player Taylor McCabe welcomed the team and worked throughout the day with the young student-athletes.

“When she comes in and she can show them things she does and she talks about the things she’s done to be successful is important,” Ridder said. “The girls listen and gravitate towards it and I think her messages to our team are really going help our kids understand what they need to do to get better and we have the kids that are going to learn from that and do it.”

McCabe, a Fremont graduate, played with the Hawkeyes last season on their trip to the NCAA women’s Final Four and the national title game.

“The kids just bring so much energy and you can tell that they love it,” McCabe said. “They like to learn about it and it’s really fun seeing them play, we worked on a lot of different skills.”

McCabe was glad to be able to get to Scotus and work with the Shamrocks to help make women’s basketball better.

“Women’s basketball is really growing and I think my team was a crucial part of that this year,” McCabe said. “We will continue to be role models and figures for younger players and being able to come work with the kids was important to me.”

A key reason why McCabe was working with Scotus was a family connection.

“My cousins are the Schoenfelders, my uncle is Joe Schoenfelder, he’s the JV coach and he’s the one that hooked me up with this,” McCabe said. “I came and played in Columbus plenty of times, my family and the Columbus community made it a good place to play.”

Two key players for the upcoming season were not able to take part on the court but still attended the camps with both Joanna Rusher and Emma Brezenski being sidelined due to injuries.

“The good thing is they’re good kids, they pay attention, they help and engaged in the camp,” Ridder said. “Anytime you’re getting reps whether that’s physical or mental it’s going to be beneficial.”

While Rusher was not able to be physically active on the court for the camp she is still looking to be one of the three senior leaders for the upcoming season.

“It’s not a weight to carry, it’s more like you feel like you have to set an example for the rest of the team,” Rusher said. “It really gives a lot of motivation to work hard and be positive.”

The other two senior leaders for Scotus will be Kensey Micek and Addison Schoenfelder. While the two don’t have the most experience on the court, they are both looking forward to the challenge of being leaders.

“We didn’t have a lot of playing time last year but our positive experience getting to watch and cheer is important,” Micek said. “We were always really positive on the bench and we want to bring that onto the court season.”

Being a senior leader has brought high expectations for Addison.

“Because of how far we went last year, the confidence of coming back and knowing that we can make it the same distance or even further,” Addison said.

Despite only being a few days, the seniors have seen improvement from the team as a whole.

“We’re really young and we’re learning a lot of things because not everyone has varsity experience,” Rusher said. “I think that has been helpful, we know what we need to do and we’re all willing to work really hard.”

The seniors also took a lot away from being able to work with McCabe.

“I think it was really great to see somebody reach such high goals and show us what we have to be that good,” Micek said. “She gave us a really good example of the work you need to put in.”

For Addison, a main takeaway from Tuesday was seeing McCabe’s former goals become a reality.

“She was like us, she was a high schooler that played basketball,” Addison said. “She’s now playing for Iowa and it’s cool to see how she set a goal and reached it and is still achieving a lot.”

The ultimate goal and expectation for the senior class is simple, the three want to make it to state.

“Making it to the district final the last couple of years makes us want to go further,” Rusher said. “I think the big goal is to go to state, we all want to go to state.”

Heading into the winter season, the three seniors all have high expectations from the coaching staff to be able to lead Scotus to a successful season.

“We’ll lean on our seniors, Joanna (Rusher) has played a lot and is going to have a really good year,” Ridder said. “Kensey (Micek) didn’t get a lot of playing time but she’s going to be a huge reason we’re successful and Addison Schoenfelder has put a lot of time in, she can really shoot the basketball. We have three seniors that are really going to contribute.”