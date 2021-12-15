Scotus girls crush Concordia, boys can't find the range

The Scotus girls nearly shut out Omaha Concordia in the first half of Tuesday's road game against the Mustangs. A late free throw ruined those hopes for 24 minutes of total defensive domination, but the rest was more than enough to essentially put it away at halftime.

The Shamrocks led by 25 at that point and cruised to a 48-13 win while improving to 3-2.

Grace Mustard had 11 points and Kaelyn Dierman and Hailey Steffensmeier each had 10 on a night in which eight total Shamrocks contributed to the point total. The Scotus girls have won nine in a row over Concordia dating back to a 55-40 loss in 2014.

"We just led with our defense. Our pressure really got to them," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We just played with great energy and did a great job there. We did a really good job of rebounding offensively and defensively again. Our pressure and our defense springboarded us to be successful."

The Scotus school record for fewest points allowed in a game is seven. Ridder isn't sure where one ranks in terms of fewest in a half. The Shamrocks used pressure and turnovers to build leads of 11-0, 25-1 and 34-9 at the start of the fourth.

"It was by committee tonight," Ridder said. "When you look at the book it's four or five kids sprinkled in with six to 11 points. That's just kind of how we've got to go about it on offense. I think a lot of that, too, comes from second-chance points and transition."

No. 4 Concordia 52, Scotus Boys 25: Missed chances early put the Shamrock boys in too big a hole to recover in the nightcap in Omaha.

Concordia finished with a 27-point margin of victory, but Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said after watching film of the first two quarters when he got back to town, opportunities were there. Those chances came down low and in the paint. Failing to convert those against a team with a size advantage proved to be a major detriment.

When the night was over, Scotus went 1 for 14 inside the arc.

"The boys shot it better from the arc. That's one good we can take from the game," VunCannon said. "They're a top five team. They're good, and they've got it all - they've got really good guard play and then they have three posts that are each skilled and 6-5 or better."

Scotus fell into a 15-8 hole after the first quarter and started a trend that would continue throughout. The Shamrocks had just six in the second quarter and eight in the third while watching the deficit grow to 14 and 17.

Junior Jackson Heng led Scotus with nine points and was 3 of 5 from long range. Jack Faust had eight and seven rebounds. Scotus shot 8 of 37 and 1 for 14 from inside the arc.

"Defensively, I wasn't disappointed with how we played," VunCannon said. "We outrebounded them and didn't give up many second-chance opportunities. They beat us up in the paint and that's all there is to it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

