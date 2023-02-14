Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview battled Saturday, with the Shamrocks icing the Vikings on two late free throws from senior Mason Roberts in a 53-49 game.

Roberts finished the game with just two points but the final two points for Scotus gave them the edge over the Vikings.

“All year we’ve been doing situations with free throws, every day we try to beat the opposing team, we get a point for our makes and two points for their misses. That helped, that puts pressure on us in practice and that helped shape it for the game,” Roberts said. “A win over Lakeview in the fashion that we did it was surreal.”

Lakeview fought back late against the Shamrocks as Scotus led 42-34 entering the fourth quarter. Scotus held a firm lead throughout up to this point as the Shamrocks held a 13-7 lead after one. The Vikings would cut into the Shamrock lead slightly outscoring Scotus 13-12 in the second.

With the Shamrocks leading 25-20 at the half, Scotus would attempt to put the Vikings away but timely Lakeview threes kept them in the game. Scotus narrowly edged the Vikings 17-14 in the third.

“We stretched it about nine in the third, then you have to credit them, Braxton Borer hit two threes that quarter a couple of other kids also hit threes,” Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. “We could never get it past 10 and that’s a credit to them, they made some shots, sometimes you got to tip your cap, they played hard and they’re very well coached Tyler (Colvin) does a great job.”

In the fourth, the Lakeview barrage would take center stage as the Vikings’ charge led to a 14-5 run. With the run, Lakeview briefly led 48-47 but that lead would be short-lived after a Blake Wemhoff basket put Scotus back in the lead.

“That was just a classic Scotus and Lakeview battle, you knew it was going to come down to the final couple possessions, I’m proud of how our guys did battle back when they stretched their lead,” Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. “Our guys never blinked, never doubted themselves and kept attacking to get back into the game.”

With the game at 49-48, the two teams would only score points off of free throws for the remainder of the game as a Cohen Pelan free throw grew Scotus’ lead to 50-48 with around a minute left to play.

Lakeview’s Jakon Dawson would split a pair from the line making it a one-point Scotus lead again.

Scotus would end the game by hitting half of the remaining six free throws which allowed Lakeview to stay in the game with Roberts making both of his.

In the same time frame, Lakeview’s offense would have three turnovers in their final possessions.

“We keep making plays when teams that pull out games like this make plays and sometimes it’s one player sometimes it’s a few guys,” VunCannon said. “We just made enough plays coming down the stretch to win.”

In the battle between the two teams Scotus’ Jack Faust would finish with a game-high 22 points as Pelan added eight and Max Wemhoff contributed with seven.

The Shamrocks shot 17 for 41 (41%) from the field.

For Lakeview, Borer led the charge with 20 points, Max Fremarek scored 12 and Blake Rathbone added nine.

Lakeview finished the game shooting 16 for 39 (41%) from the floor.

“It’s tough in the moment to find some of the good things when you lose such a close-fought battle but I thought we had some guys step up and make some big plays,” Colvin said. “Every kid that played did something good and gave their best effort and that’s all you can ask from these guys, you always want to win but they gave but the guys are giving it everything they got.”

The two teams also faced off on Dec. 30, 2022, with the Shamrocks pulling out a 42-40 win at Lakeview.

Both teams will be back on the floor Friday as each team will be on the road for their regular season finales. Scotus (14-7) will play at Aquinas (9-10) and the Vikings (5-16) will face Central City (20-3).