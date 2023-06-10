GRAND ISLAND - Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball, fresh off a district final appearance in the winter, returned to the hardwood this week for a four-day camp before traveling to Grand Island Central Catholic to compete in the Top 10 tournament.

The Shamrocks squared off against the C-2 state runner-up Amherst to open the day before facing the top three state finishers in C-1 in third-place Ogallala, runner-up Auburn and champion Ashland-Greenwood.

Scotus finished the day 0-4, falling to Amherst 53-41. They followed that up with an overtime defeat to the Indians 41-39.

In the second half of pool play, Auburn held on for a 34-29 win before Ashland-Greenwood pulled away for a 46-22 victory in the final game of the tournament.

"(Friday) proved to the kid two things. No. 1, they can play with anybody and No. 2, we're not there yet. Our goal is to not just play with people. It's to beat good teams. I think we saw that (Friday)," Shamrocks head coach Mike VunCannon said. "Now we have to do good things that allow good teams to beat other good teams. We turned the ball over way too much (today) and that hurt us, but this was a great experience and a great opportunity for these guys."

Max Wemhoff finished as Scotus' leading scorer in the final two games against Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood. Wemhoff scored a dozen points on five field goals against the Bulldogs along with a pair of offensive rebounds and three blocks.

The incoming junior scored the Shamrocks' first six points against the Bluejays to go with a couple of offensive rebounds.

"By far our best player. He (Wemhoff) did so much for us (Friday). He kept us in all the games, to be honest. We still need to keep working," VunCannon said. "He needs to get better with his left hand so that he can be that dominant player. He was awesome. He rebounded, he shot it, he went to the rim, played really good defense."

Wemhoff averaged 8.5 points per game last season in his first time as a starter.

"I think my strength improved a lot," Wemhoff said.

Jackson Heng and Cohen Pelan scored seven and six points, respectively, against Auburn. Heng opened the second half for Scotus with a 3-pointer, the only field from behind the arc in the final two games.

Along with his three made field goals, Pelan recorded three steals. The rising junior averaged eight points per game.

"Just learning how to take care of the ball better and be more of a vocal leader on the court to help my teammates out," Pelan said.

Auburn knocked down six threes, all in the first half, to lead 24-8 with about four minutes remaining in the first half.

Wemhoff halted a 13-0 Auburn run with a free throw good for two points. Pelan scored field goals on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to 26-14 at halftime.

In the second half, the Shamrocks limited the Bulldogs to just four field goals. Wemhoff scored two buckets, including one off a Heng inbound from the baseline, and Pelan scored a layup off a steal.

Scotus forced a pair of Auburn turnovers in the final two minutes on steals from Pelan and Jude Maguire, but they couldn't cash in on those opportunities.

The turnover bug bit the Shamrocks against Ashland-Greenwood. The Shamrocks turned the ball over 15 times and failed to score in the first eight minutes. They trailed 25-8 at halftime on six points from Wemhoff and two from Maguire.

Maguire scored on the team's third possession of the second half, but the Shamrocks were unable to get any closer than 16 points the rest of the way. The Bluejays finished with nine threes and numerous transition scores off Shamrock misses and turnovers.

"It was a rough day. We went 0-4, but there were some good things we did," Pelan said. "Some bad things and a lot of things we learned and things we can work on."

For the majority of the second half, Scotus played its younger players. They received valuable playing time against state-caliber opponents with starting point guard Owen Lindhorst and forward Caleb Cameron sidelined with injuries.

"Lots of opportunities for lots of different people. We had a lot of other guys step up and do some really good things," VunCannon said. "That's how you build your program. You got to have good players in practice ... iron sharpens iron. Lots of good stuff out of everybody."

Pelan said they'll need to deepen its depth after the graduation of starter Jack Faust and role players Bohden Jedlicka, Blake Wemhoff, Mason Roberts, Brennen Jelinek and Alex Ferguson.

"It's a great time for them," Pelan said. "We'll need people stepping up losing a lot of good seniors. It's just great playing time for them."

VunCannon said they went back to the basics during its four-day team camp, focusing on passing and basketball IQ such as learning how to read screens better, learning when to cut and when not to.

Max said the intensity level was raised this week compared to previous summers with the expectations rising following a 17-8 season.

"Coach (VunCannon) has been on us way more," Max said. "They're bringing up stats from last year to help us improve and make us want to get better."

Of Scotus' 17 wins, only three came against teams that finished with a winning record. VunCannon said the goal for the summer was to challenge the group in preparation for next season.

"We know going into next season we can make a run going to state and all that," Pelan said. "We just got to put in the work ourselves and the play will do the rest."