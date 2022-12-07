Shamrock boys start season 2-0, girls drop game at GACC

Scotus Central Catholic basketball hit the road for the first time this season Tuesday at West Point GACC. The boys defeated the Bluejays 48-42, breaking a 40-40 tie with an 8-2 fourth quarter.

The ninth-ranked girls faced the Class C-2 No. 5 GACC losing 44-26 to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday at GICC. The boys team is the reigning C-2 state runner-up while the girls placed third at state last season.

Scotus boys def. GACC 48-42: The Shamrocks didn't have their best night shooting the ball Tuesday, but they were able to make the plays when they had to.

With the game tied entering the fourth, the defense limited the Bluejays to just one two-point field goal in the final frame. Cohen Pelan knocked down a 3-pointer, Max Wemhoff scored a bucket and Jack Faust and Caleb Cameron drained a combined three free throws to seal the win.

"It wasn't perfect, but at the end of the day, we're still a really young team. We just found ways to make plays when we needed to make plays. They played really well when they had to," Scotus head coach Mike VunCannon said. "We had our breakdowns and we didn't shoot it particularly well. When it counted in the fourth quarter, we held them to two points and then made some big plays coming down the stretch and made enough free throws to win."

Cameron and Wemhoff led the Shamrocks in double-figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Cameron scored 11 of his 14 points in the third quarter. Wemhoff scored six of his 13 points in the second quarter.

"Max Wemhoff came off the bench again and was just fantastic. He came off the bench and got some big offensive rebounds and was one of the guys that probably didn't miss as many shots as normal. Just played solid," VunCannon said. "Caleb Cameron had a really decent game for us. Hit some big shots. Came up with some really big rebounds. They're both sophomores, so that's how young we are."

For the first time since 2016, the Shamrocks are 2-0 to start the season. VunCannon said Tuesday's win showed him that they can win a game while not playing its best basketball.

Scotus will face C-2 No. 7 GICC on Friday. The Crusaders are 0-2 following defeats to C-2 No. 4 Norfolk Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran.

"All of the kids that are contributing at the varsity level have seen very little varsity success. It's been a long time since we've been here. With that being said, our schedule gets a whole lot tougher starting Friday. We have GICC and then we have Concordia coming into town Tuesday," VunCannon said. "Both of those teams are going to be extraordinarily difficult. We're 2-0, but we have a very tough stretch coming up. It's also a very good opportunity for us. We're looking forward to that challenge."

GACC def. Scotus girls 44-26: Scotus opened a three-game road trip with an 18-point defeat against the Bluejays.

Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder praised the intensity of the team at the start of the game, but he felt GACC wore them down as the game progressed.

"We did a pretty good job on defense and being organized and executing what we want to do," Ridder said. "I thought we did good job getting the ball inside, getting good shots from the 3-point line as well to start. As the game went on, the turnover bug kind of hit us on offense, which kind of hurt."

Ridder said he thought Emma Brezenski played well hitting shots and passing the ball inside. Senior Hailey Steffensmeier was another player Ridder praised with her rebounding and finishing around the rim.

"We did a pretty good job of a lot of different things throughout the game," Ridder said. "It was just a couple of different times of length of time that we just didn't do as good of a job as we needed to. Offensively, it's just taking care of the ball and get shots because they really like to pressure you."

Scotus will the first game of a back-to-back against state qualifiers from last year in C-1 third-place GICC Friday and D-2 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.

Despite the results of the first two games, Ridder said his team is in a good spot mentally.

"We know at Scotus we play really hard game consistently. We just got to compete every day in practice and take those opportunities to grow," Ridder said. "Our kids got to a great job of that at practice. We'll be ready to go by Friday."