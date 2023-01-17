Shamrock boys win two straight, girls start new streak

The Scotus boys and girls took part in two games each with the teams traveling to Lincoln Christian Thursday and hosting Battle Creek Friday.

The Shamrock boys would pick up a two-game sweep over the two-day stretch and the girls split their matchups.

Scotus boys

The Shamrocks closed their two-day stretch with a 52-43 win over Battle Creek. Scotus was elevated to victory over the Braves thanks to a strong second half where the Shamrocks outscored Battle Creek 36-22 including 21 Shamrock points in the third after trailing 21-16 at the half.

"We didn't play the best in the first half, we made some adjustments at halftime and the kids came out and executed what we wanted them to execute," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "We started executing a little better on offense, that was the ball game the third quarter was everything."

A trio of Shamrocks was able to score in double figures with Max Wemhoff leading the way with 14 points. Jackson Heng was right behind Wemhoff with 13 and Owen Lindhorst added 11 in the win.

"It really helps my confidence, I had a rough first half. My coaches talked to me on the sideline and got me back into the game,"Heng said. "Having some confidence going into the game on Tuesday and hopefully, we win that is important."

In Scotus' opening game of the week, the Shamrocks picked up a narrow 58-53 win over the Lincoln Christian Crusaders on Thursday.

The game was close throughout as Scotus held a small 34-30 lead at the half and the two teams would again be neck and neck in the second half of play with Scotus outscoring the Crusaders 24-23 to pull out a five-point win on the road.

The Shamrocks had two big contributors in the win as Cohen Pelan scored 21 for a team-high. Jack Faust nearly had 20 in an 18-point performance.

Scotus played in three games over the week, losing on Jan. 10 and bouncing back to earn wins on Thursday and Friday.

"For high school kids, playing three games in a week is hard, especially on games that are back to back,"VunCannon said. "The Thursday and Friday games were hard because playing Tuesday we only had Wednesday to prepare for two games. We overprepared for Lincoln Christian because we really knew we wanted to get the first one. The kids did their homework on Battle Creek."

The Scotus boys improved to 8-4 overall and will look to extend their win streak to three today against North Bend Central.

Scotus girls

The Shamrock girls entered the two-day stretch on a nine-game winning streak but were unable to reach 10 as Lincoln Christian beat Scotus 37-32. Scotus was quickly able to turn around and avenge Thursday's loss with a 46-36 win over Battle Creek Friday.

"We're really fortunate to get the opportunity to play right after a game where maybe you didn't play your best and be able to move on from it," Shamrock coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I'm really proud of our kids because it's a late night and a quick turnaround to be able to play today (Friday), we came out and played really hard."

Against Battle Creek, the Shamrocks were able to hold the Braves to under five points in two quarters only allowing four in the first and two in the third. The Braves did manage to score 17 in the second and 13 in the fourth.

Scotus only scored under 10 in the second and third with eight and nine points, respectively. In the first and fourth quarters, the Shamrocks scored 11 while closing with 18 in the fourth.

Scotus trailed 21-19 heading into halftime thanks to a last-second three for Battle Creek.

The Shamrocks were lifted late by Emma Brezenski shooting 10 for 10 from the line in the fourth quarter. Brezenski led the team with 20 points in the win.

"My number one goal was to push the ball, get some layups and I think that went well for us," Brezenski said. "Normally I'm not a great free throw shooter so it was important that I stepped up and did that, I'm grateful that I was able to step up and contribute to the team in the win."

Larkyn Mahoney added 12 points for the Shamrocks. The duo of Kaelyn Dierman and Joanna Rusher each scored six.

"We want to race, play fast and have an opportunity to score, we don't really care who it is," Ridder said. "We have a lot of kids that are capable of putting up points and they did a good job sharing the basketball, playing hard and Emma (Brezenski) did a great job of shooing the basketball tonight (Friday)."

On Thursday, the Scotus girls lost their first game since Dec. 6, 2022, with a five-point loss to Lincoln Christian.

Brezenski and Rusher led the Shamrocks in scoring with nine each against the Crusaders.

Lincoln Christian was able to earn their win over Scotus by holding the Shamrocks to 12 points in the second half and scoring 19 after a small 22-20 lead at the half for Scotus.

The Shamrocks will now look further bounce back after Thursday's loss as Scotus is set to travel to North Bend Central today.