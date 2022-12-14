Shamrock girls extend win streak, boys suffer first defeat

Shamrock girls basketball, after suffering two losses to ranked opponents to start the season, secured a pair of wins versus ranked opposition against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday and Humphrey Saint Francis on Saturday.

On Tuesday, No. 9 Scotus Central Catholic returned home to host Omaha Concordia in a Centennial Conference game. It used a 22-3 first quarter to set up a wire-to-wire 61-29 victory for the team's third straight win.

"We just wanted to come out and play as hard as we've been playing. I thought our girls came out with energy. We really did a great job offensively, getting some shots and knocking down some jump shots that first quarter," Scotus girls basketball head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We really kind of just set the tone defensively, got after them a little bit which led to some easy buckets for us."

Kaelyn Dierman paced the Scotus offense with 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting. It was her second straight 18-point game.

"She's (Dierman) just doing a nice job of being aggressive, making great decisions with the basketball," Ridder said. "Right now she's able to put the ball in the hole and her teammates are doing a great job as well of just giving her the ball to in places where she can score."

Hailey Steffensmeier chipped in with 13 points and Joanna Rusher ended with 10 points. Larkyn Mahoney scored eight first-quarter points as the Shamrocks shot 49% from the field.

After struggling offensively through two games, the Shamrocks have steadily increased their scoring. After scoring 38 and 26 points in their first two games, they've recorded 57, 50 and 61 points in their last three.

"For us, we know that if we have the opportunity to score, we have a great chance to be successful," Ridder said. "Our kids spent a lot of time working on their shot. We shoot a lot in practice. The more reps they get I think they just grow in confidence."

Scotus improved to 3-2 on the season and will host undefeated Pierce on Friday. The Bluejays have won every game by double-digits this season.

"Our goal is to play really well and play hard and play together," Ridder said. "That's what we did (tonight) and that's something we got to continue to work on in practice before Friday."

The Shamrock boys suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Concordia 68-52. Concordia broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Scotus 20-7 behind four threes.

The Mustangs, who qualified for the state tournament last season, knocked down 13 threes and were led by senior Elliott Wilson's 30 points. Wilson made nine threes.

"They were pretty efficient offensively. It's not that we didn't get any good looks. It was a very physical game and we went 1-for-4 from the line that (second) quarter. We had two threes, but we had no other looks go down," Shamrocks boys basketball head coach Mike VunCannon said. "We'll have to look at the film and see what happened, but they were pretty consistent shooting the basketball all night long. Sometimes you just got to tip your hat. They were a pretty good team."

Scotus tied Concordia 18-18 after the first quarter. In the second half, Concordia outscored Scotus 17-14 in the third and tied 13-13 in the final frame.

Cohen Pelan scored 20 points to lead the Shamrocks. Jackson Heng joined Pelan in double-figures with 11 points. Jack Faust contributed with six points and Owen Lindhorst and Max Wemhoff ended the night with five points.

"Cohen Pelan had 20 (tonight), which was awesome to see. Jackson Heng, he's playing the kind of basketball that a kid of his caliber is going to play," VunCannon said. "Max Wemhoff played a good first half and Jack Faust came on a little bit in the second half, but they all played extremely hard. Executed the game plan as good as we could've hoped."

Scotus dropped to 3-1 and will look to bounce back Friday against undefeated Pierce. VunCannon stated what he hopes the team takes away from Tuesday's defeat.

"It doesn't matter who we play. We can play with anybody. We're going to play hard. We just came up a little bit short on the execution side of the second quarter," he said. "Other than that, we did a lot of good things (tonight). We're pretty proud of the boys the way they played the entire game."

Scotus girls def. St. Francis 50-42 (Saturday): The Shamrock girls defeated Class D-2 No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis 50-42. Scotus sported a 20-19 halftime lead before extending the lead to eight following a 14-7 third quarter.

Dierman, Rusher and Steffensmeier finished the game in double-figures. Dierman dropped 18 points, Steffensmeier posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards and Rusher totaled 11 points and eight rebounds. Emma Brezenski produced six points and nine assists.

"Saint Francis, they really do such a good job with their press and creating turnovers and get them easy shots. I thought that we did a really good job taking care of the ball, handling against their pressure," Ridder said. "Once we got the lead, they tried to press us. We did a good job attacking it and we got ourselves easy opportunities."

Scotus girls def. GICC 57-47 (Friday): A balanced scoring performance along with solid defense on the Crusaders led to a 10-point over No. 5 GICC.

Rusher led all scorers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Dierman and Brezenski finished the game with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Steffensmeier posted eight points and five rebounds and Maysa Kuhl tallied six points and three assists.

GICC limited senior Lucy Ghaifan to just 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Sophomore Anna Tibbets led the Crusaders with 12 points. While GICC shot 48% from the field, it converted just six of its 16 free throw attempts.

Brezenski led the Shamrocks with six steals as GICC turned the ball over 21 times.

"Going in for us defensively, we had to really limit her (Ghaifan) touches and make sure everything we did we had to make it difficult for her to score in the paint," Ridder said. "Offensively, it's just be more aggressive and attack. Give ourselves opportunities to get easy buckets. For the most part, I thought we did a really good job of that."

Scotus boys def. GICC 44-43 (Friday): The Shamrocks secured their second one-point win of the season, this time against the reigning C-2 state runner-up and No. 7 GICC.

Heng led the Shamrocks with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Faust and Lindhorst recorded 10 and eight points, respectively, and combined to make six of their free throws. Caleb Cameron finished with nine points.

"The guys stuck together. We got them to go make one, miss one on two back-to-back 1-and-1 situations and we made shots and Jackson Heng got the two biggest shots," VunCannon said.

Ishmael Nadir led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting. The rest of the team combined for 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

VunCannon described what's impressed him with two one-point wins as Scotus defeated the Crusaders for the first time since Dec. 9, 2016.

"They're sticking together out on the floor and they're not forcing things," VunCannon said. "They're playing the game the way it's supposed to be played. They're taking what the defense is giving them."