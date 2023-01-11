Shamrock girls extend win streak to nine, boys fall to Knights

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball's early offensive burst and stout defense propelled them to their ninth straight win Tuesday.

The Shamrocks scored a dozen points in the first quarter and rode that lead through the end of the game for a wire-to-wire 33-20 win over Norfolk Catholic.

"We just played really well defensively. That's just kind of what it was. We did a great job keeping everyone out of the paint," Scotus girls basketball head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We did a good job with the boards. They're super big and athletic and I thought our kids did a really good job of battling and keeping them off the boards."

It was a defensive battle throughout. After leading 12-4 after one quarter, the Knights pulled within two points at halftime 17-15 as a Larkyn Mahoney 3-pointer and a two-point field goal from Hailey Steffensmeier was the only scoring in the second quarter.

Steffensmeier converted a 3-point play on the Shamrocks' first possession of the second half. Norfolk Catholic senior Morgan Miller scored on an offensive rebound to cut the deficit to 20-17 with 6:11 remaining in the third.

From that point on, Scotus outscored the Knights 13-3 the rest of the way. The Knights made just one shot, a bucket from senior Sidnoia Wattier with 1:10 left in the third, and one free throw with 3:22 remaining in the game.

Tuesday was Norfolk Catholic's lowest-scoring game of the season. It shot 9-for-32 from the field and 1-for-6 from the free throw line.

"We talk a lot about worrying about the things you can control in life. You can control where you're at and how you handle things that the offense does," Ridder said. "(Tonight) we did a really good job of just controlling our controllables, which is something we can always do."

Steffensmeier and Rusher led the Shamrocks with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Kaelyn Dierman finished with six points scoring three field goals.

The offense slowed down a little bit as the Knights played man-to-man defense in the first quarter before switching to a press and zone defense the remainder of for the game.

"We just sped up too fast. We just need to slow down and take our time," Rusher said. "Once we started doing that, then we were perfectly fine."

Scotus was without its starting point guard Emma Brezenski for the second straight game, resulting in sophomores Sofia Karges and Quinn VunCannon as the ballhandlers looking to break the Knights' press.

"Sofia (Karges) and Quinn (VunCannon) did a really good job," Rusher said. "We've been practicing a lot during practice with them being point guard and they've really stepped up and have done a really good job of filling in for Emma's (Brezenski) spot."

The Shamrocks, ranked No. 6 by the Lincoln Journal Star, improved to 9-2. They face one of their biggest tests of the season Thursday against No. 9 Lincoln Christian. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, but it was postponed due to weather.

"It got postponed, which was probably better because we got more experience and we didn't have Emma Brezenski the last couple games," Rusher said. "Being able to play this game with her coming back is just a really big deal for us. I think having more experience and having more games between then and now is a good thing."

Norfolk Catholic def. Scotus boys 50-33: The Shamrocks struggled dealing with the size of Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in a 50-33 defeat.

The difference in the game was second-chance points as the Knights scored 17 points off offensive rebounds.

"They are an extraordinarily tough matchup. We don't match up well with their bigs inside. We repped out rebounding (yesterday) in practice, but you can't simulate that kind of size in practice," Scotus boys basketball head coach Mike VunCannon said. "We gave up at least 16 offensive rebounds in the first half and then another six in the first half and that's just not going to get it done."

Norfolk Catholic featured a balanced scoring effort. Nolan Fennessy, a 6-4 junior, scored 12 points to lead the team. Kade Pieper, a 6-4 senior, finished with 11 points. Karter Kerman and Triston Hoesing scored nine points each.

VunCannon said they forced the Knights into shots Scotus wanted them to take in the first half, but Pieper and Fennessy's offensive rebounding neutralized that.

"You have to put your body on them and make them go through your back," he said. "Otherwise, that's what's going to happen."

Jackson Heng posted a game-high 13 points making four threes. The junior provided a spark in the second quarter completing a 4-point play with 4:26 on the clock to cut the deficit to 14-7.

It was the closest the Shamrocks got the rest of the night. Norfolk Catholic led 27-12 at halftime and it expanded the advantage to 40-19 after three quarters.

Cohen Pelan and Owen Lindhorst tallied five and four points, respectively. Blake Wemhoff scored three points and Jack Faust, Mason Roberts, Bohden Jedlicka and Max Wemhoff finished with two points each.

"Their zone, you have to attack and get it inside and with their size and length in the middle, nothing goes over the top," VunCannon said. "It's got to be all bounce passes. Hats off to them. Their defense is good."

Blake and Roberts played extensive minutes for the second straight game after scoring five and two points, respectively, Friday at Malcolm. VunCannon said their roles are going to increase.

"They have both worked their tails off. Blake fought the turnover bug early on in the season. He's gotten way better in that regard," VunCannon said. "He's really good at getting to the rim and rebounding on the offensive side. Defensively, they're both pretty solid."

Scotus dropped to 6-4 this season and will play the first game of a back-to-back Thursday at Lincoln Christian.