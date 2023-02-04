Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball took the floor for the first time since Saturday's conference championship loss Thursday against Aquinas Catholic.

The Shamrocks jumped out to a 20-2 lead after one quarter, riding the lead through the final whistle. They led by as many as 41 in a 54-20 win.

"I thought we came out and played really hard. We did a great job defensively against some of the stuff they were doing," Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We did a really good job defensive rebounding, which allowed us to get on a run and we had some success doing that."

Defensively, Scotus held the Monarchs to two free throws in the first quarter. Aquinas didn't score its first field goal until 2:54 remaining in the first half on a 3-pointer from Madison Vandenberg.

The Shamrocks nearly shut out Aquinas in the third quarter as it scored its only points of the frame on an Allisen Jelinek three with 30.8 seconds left.

Aquinas shot just 15% from the field and it was out-rebounded 37-25.

"We just talked really well and communicated through all their screens," Ridder said. "We did a really good job just keeping everything in front of us."

Larkyn Mahoney led all scorers with 15 points. Hailey Steffensmeier scored 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter. Joanna Rusher and Maysa Kuhl recorded seven points each.

Steffensmeier drained a three to open the scoring with Rusher completing a 3-point play after an offensive rebound to make it 6-0. Steffensmeier scored the next five points on a put-back and a 3-pointer.

A Mahoney three and field goals from Rusher and Steffensmeier made it 20-2 entering the second quarter. After outscoring Aquinas 14-6 in the second quarter, Scotus scored the first 15 points of the second half.

Mahoney scored eight points in the third, Kuhl made one three and Dierman and Emma Brezenski tallied two points each to make it 49-8.

In the fourth quarter, Mahoney made one shot and Quinn VunCannon ended the game with a 3-pointer.

"It was a really fun one. I think we played really good," Steffensmeier said. "We did good on offense. We were making our shots and our defense stayed consistent too."

During her four-year career, Steffensmeier has expanded her game to become a stretch forward who knocks down threes. The senior said the practice time with her dad getting up threes has led to her success from behind the arc.

"We play with great pace, so she's (Steffensmeier) kind of our trailer and she can do that," Ridder said. "We got a lot of confidence in her and her ability to shoot."

Scotus heads to Kearney Catholic on Saturday for its final road game of the season. It'll be its second meeting with the Stars in nine days after the Shamrocks beat them in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals on Jan. 26.

Steffensmeier said it was vital for the team to bounce back from last Saturday's defeat as they prepare to enter the postseason.

"It's really beneficial, especially going into the postseason," she said. "We have two more regular season games, so we hope to win those to have momentum going into this next part of the season."