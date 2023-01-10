Shamrock girls win defensive battle, boys struggle to contain potent Malcolm offense

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday with a hard-fought 41-40 victory over Wahoo Neumann.

It was a defensive battle as one point separated the two teams at halftime. The Shamrocks widened the lead 32-25 entering the fourth quarter and they were able to hold off the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

"It was a very tough and physical game. I was proud of our kids for just battling through that and finding ways to come out on top and make plays. They're really aggressive with their man defense," Scotus girls basketball head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Really aggressive when we're taking the ball to the rim with their defense. Our kids had to play through a lot of contact. They found ways to be successful."

Ridder said they settled down a little bit at halftime leading 18-17. Scotus outscored the Cavaliers 14-8 in the third to build a cushion heading to the fourth.

"We did a little better job running some offense that led us to get some easier shots. That's how we gained our lead. We did a pretty good job defensively against them all night," Ridder said. "They're really fast, athletic and shoot a lot of threes and drive it hard. For the most part, we did a really good job of just making them take tough shots."

Scotus shot 13-for-44 from the field and 13-of-23 from the free throw line. Kaelyn Dierman led the team with 11 points. Larkyn Mahoney and Joanna Rusher finished with eight points each and Hailey Steffensmeier ended with six points and 13 rebounds.

Ridder praised the guards for stepping up with Emma Brezenski not playing on Saturday.

"I thought our guards did a good job against their pressure. They want to get up, they want to pressure you, want to turn you over and I thought our guards did a really good job of handling that," he said. "That was one of the reasons why they didn't score as much as they do because we didn't allow them to get easy turnovers and layups."

Next up for the Shamrocks is Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday. The Knights are 5-5 and coming off a 36-33 victory over Battle Creek on Friday.

Malcolm def. Scouts boys 73-54: Clippers scored 25 first-quarter points and grew their lead to 60-30 after three quarters in a 19-point win Friday against Scotus.

Malcolm senior Hayden Frank led all scorers with 27 points as he made five threes in the first half. Drew Johnson produced 10 points and Maddox Meyer ended the game with eight points.

"They're a really good team. They know what they're doing. I think we came out in the first four or five minutes and we were really timid for whatever reason," Scotus boys basketball head coach Mike VunCannon said. "Hayden Frank, he's one of the better basketball players in the state let alone our class. He really let us have it. Really good shooter. Moves without the ball really well and we just didn't have an answer for him."

Friday's game was the most points the Shamrocks allowed in a game this season. The previous high with 68 on Dec. 13 against Omaha Concordia. In games they've allowed 50 or fewer points, they are 6-1. Scotus is 0-2 in games that allow over 50.

"They had some other guys step up and make shots that maybe don't normally make shots. They made 10 threes in the first half," VunCannon said. "They were some other guys that made shots that we didn't necessarily ... not that we weren't contesting them. They just shot it really well."

The Shamrocks scored 24 of their first 54 points in the fourth quarter in their second-highest scoring game of the season. Jack Faust posted his best offensive game of the season with 15 points.

Alex Ferguson scored a season-high six points. Blake Wemhoff, Owen Lindhorst and Brennen Jelinek tallied five points each.

Scotus hosts 6-3 Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday. The Knights have four of their last five games, including a 51-30 win over Battle Creek on Friday.

VunCannon said Faust played very well. He said they'll look to lean on him again on Tuesday.

"We have Norfolk Catholic and it's going to be a really difficult test," VunCannon said. "They have three really big post players that are physical, so he's (Faust) going to need play really well for us along with Max (Wemhoff) and some other guys. We're going to definitely have him continue that type of game for sure."