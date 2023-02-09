Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball honored their seniors ahead of Tuesday's regular season finale against Lakeview.

Hailey Steffensmeier set the tone early in the first half with Libbie Brezenski providing a spark plug off the bench to put the game out of reach in the third quarter of a 44-32 victory.

"I thought Lakeview came out and played really hard and did a lot of really nice things. They made some runs at us," Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I was really proud with how our kids responded throughout the night. I give our kids some credit and I give their kids some credit too as well for coming out and playing well."

Two scoring runs to close the second and third quarters were the defining moments of the game. With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, the Shamrocks scored the final eight points of the frame.

Steffensmeier scored back-to-back field goals with Joanna Rusher knocking down two free throws and converting a basket while drawing a foul to make it 22-14 at halftime.

Lakeview trimmed the deficit to 28-23 in the third following a Taylor Helms 3-pointer and a bucket from Haley Frenzen while drawing a foul. That's when Brezenski took the game over.

The senior guard hit a 3-pointer following a Lady Vikes turnover. After another Lady Vikes giveaway, Brezenski was fouled and made one of two free throws.

On the Shamrocks' last possession of the quarter, Brezenski knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the Scotus lead to 35-23. Maintaining their double-digit lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

"It's always fun to beat Lakeview," Brezenski said. "It means a lot to our senior class that we could beat them because it's our last home game on our home court. It was just really fun. The energy was amazing."

Steffensmeier and Rusher recorded 12 points and six rebounds each. Larkyn Mahoney tallied nine points and six rebounds.

Brezenski ended the night with seven points, providing a needed scoring contribution off the bench with Kaelyn Dierman out on Tuesday. Ridder said he hopes she builds on that confidence heading into the postseason.

"It was really good because most people don't think of me as a scorer because I'm usually more of an assister, so since Kaelyn (Dierman) was gone I was just like someone needs to step up, it's my senior year and might as well just go for it," Brezenski said.

The Shamrocks close out the regular season with a 17-5 record. After an 0-2 start, their only defeats came to No. 1 North Bend and twice to No. 4 Lincoln Christian.

"For us to play in the Centennial Conference and come away with 17 wins is a good thing for our program. These kids have a lot of accomplishments that they did throughout the season," Ridder said. "They should be very proud of it. At the same time, our kids want more. We're excited to have that opportunity starting Tuesday to come out and play in the postseason."

Scotus has a week off before the start of next week's Class C1-7 subdistrict tournament. The official bracket will be released Thursday, but the Shamrocks are the projected No. 1 seed in the five-team tournament.

Although the Shamrocks still have the postseason ahead of them, Brezenski reflected on her four years playing basketball.

"It's been really great. Scotus is like family. My parents coach, so it's really a close-knit thing for me. This team is just amazing. I love them," she said. "Being able to play and get a win on our home court, it was just amazing. That was probably the most I've ever played, so it was just a great feeling."

Lakeview put together a much stronger effort on Tuesday compared to its first meeting against the Shamrocks on Dec. 29.

The Lady Vikes mustered just five points in the first half of a 39-21 defeat. They got off to a much stronger start as Josie Bentz scored five points in the first with Haley Frenzen and Helms scoring two each.

Bentz put the Lady Vikes ahead 12-10 on a field goal and Tori Osten tied the game at 14-14 following an Emma Brezenski bucket.

After Scotus' 7-0 run to end the third, Lakeview couldn't cut the deficit further than 10. Scotus led by as many as 17 in the fourth.

Frenzen led the Lady Vikes with 11 points and four rebounds. Helms finished with nine points and Bentz tallied seven points and five rebounds.

"Vast improvement from the last time we played them. We need to rebound better, which is always going to be an issue with their size," Lakeview head coach Monte Jones said. "Got into a little bit of foul trouble, which interrupted some of what we were trying to do but I like how we fought. I think it sets us up well for districts next week."

Although the Lady Vikes have lost five in a row, they've been competitive in three straight games against ranked opponents in Class B No. 10 Seward, Class B No. 3 York and No. 8 Scotus.

"What's great about this team ... we had some injuries that cost us games and they didn't quit fighting and we kept getting better. That showed up again (tonight)," Jones said. "They stretched and we came back again and cut it, so that's a great sign that their attitudes are where they're supposed to be. I'm excited for what our chances are."

Lakeview fell to 9-13 and they'll wrap up the regular season Thursday at Central City. It'll enter the subdistrict tournament having faced all four opponents in Scotus, David City, Aurora and Central City.

"We can point to our players. We've beaten everyone in our sub except Scotus," Jones said. "The improvement was big and a week is a long time to make some improvements, especially this time of year. They've got to be encouraged they've got a great chance."