Scotus Central Catholic is one step away from qualifying for its first state tournament in six years.

After winning just four games last year, the Shamrocks emerged as the Class C1-5 subdistrict champion following eight-point wins over Lakeview and David City last week.

Awaiting Scotus in the Class C1-4 district final is the Pierce Bluejays. Pierce went 22-3 this season and won the C1-7 subdistrict tournament with wins over Battle Creek and O'Neill.

"Preparation's been really good. The kids are excited that we're playing Pierce," VunCannon said. "I think being familiar with what they do and their personnel feeds a little bit into that, but preparation has gone really well so far."

Scotus and Pierce faced off in Columbus back on Dec. 16, a game that ended in a 40-37 win for the Bluejays.

Pierce senior Ben Brahmer posted 19 points to lead all scorers. He scored 18 points in the first half on four threes and seven field goals total.

"We're going to have a certain game plan going in because they have two guys on their team that account for over 75% of their offensive production," VunCannon said. "It's going to be really important for us to know where those two guys are at all times and just do the little things that it takes to win basketball games.

"Fortunately for us, those little things hardly ever change. You got to rebound. For us, we have to be in position to take some charges and limit our turnovers and just execute our offense."

Max Wemhoff and Jack Faust were the primary defenders on Brahmer in the post and behind the arc as Brahmer made three consecutive threes to put Scotus in a 19-11 hole in the second quarter.

VunCannon said it was beneficial for them to have seen Brahmer once before and the threat that he presents both on offense and defense.

"Max (Wemhoff) and Jack (Faust) are really good at watching film. They see the things he does offensively. They see the things he does defensively too. Playing against him definitely helps," he said. "Yeah, he's going to Iowa State to play tight end and he's 6-6, but he's so athletic. I think people lose how athletic he really is as far as his lateral quickness. Obviously, he can jump out of the gym."

Alongside Brahmer for Pierce is fellow senior Abram Scholting. He scored nine points in the first meeting on two field goals.

"We're going to have somebody in his space all the time. We're going to attempt to. The guys that are guarding other players are just going to have to ... we're going to try to be in help situations because I don't think you can keep Scholting from driving," VunCannon said. "There's nothing you can do to limit that. He's that athletically talented that he's going to get into the paint. It's about keeping him away from the rim where he does a lot of his damage."

The Shamrocks' 37 points marked their third-lowest scoring game of the season. Cohen Pelan and Max Wemhoff recorded 10 points each. Jack Faust and Jackson Heng finished with seven and five points, respectively.

On Dec. 16, it was Scotus' second game without Caleb Cameron after he suffered a season-ending injury. VunCannon said it was a big adjustment, but he feels the offense has hit its stride down the stretch.

"We had to make some adjustments and it took us a little while to adjust to that, but we have a group that's very confident when they're on the floor together," he said. "Their team chemistry has far exceeded our expectations. They are looking forward to the challenge that's for sure."

If the Shamrocks win Tuesday, it would complete one of the biggest turnarounds from one year to the next for a state qualifier. VunCannon described what it would mean for the team to punch their ticket to Lincoln.

"It would mean everything. First week or two of the season we really wanted to establish to be humble, but to stay hungry and never be satisfied," VunCannon said. "We used that during the conference tournament week. We really wanted to get to the semifinals because it was at Boys Town, it was a good venue and the kids kind of figured out that it's OK to want more.

"They know what's at stake. They know what it would mean and they are very focused and very driven."