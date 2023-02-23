Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball, after a week off following last Thursday's subdistrict title, hopes the third time is the charm Friday as it heads to Gothenburg for the Class C1-7 district final.

The Shamrocks defeated David City 50-34 for their ninth win in the last 10 games. They enter Friday's game with a 19-5 record.

"It's a good deal to have a whole week to prepare for a team, especially for a team like Gothenburg that does a lot of pressing, runs a lot of different stuff offensively," Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder said.

After beginning the season 0-2, Scotus rattled off nine consecutive wins to put aside any early concerns. It reached the Centennial Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in 11 years.

All five losses were to teams competing in a district final on Friday. The Shamrocks lost to No. 5 Lincoln Christian twice, lost to No. 1 North Bend, C-2 No. 3 West Point GACC and to D-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia.

"We've really grown defensively. I think that rebounding has been really good and a strong suit for us. Throughout the year offensively, we've really grown as a really good offensive rebounding team," Ridder said. "We kind of score by committee, but everybody's kind of stepped up and made plays on offense to really help us find ways to score points to win games."

A key to the Shamrocks taking the next step this season was improving its offensive scoring punch. Last season, they averaged 38.4 points this game.

With Hailey Steffensmeier and Joanna Rusher leading the team in scoring this season, it's been the shooting improvement from the perimeter that's led to a seven-point increase in their scoring average to 45.5 points per game. That's coupled with 31.2 points per game allowed average.

Along with Steffensmeier and Rusher, Maysa Kuhl, Kaelyn Dierman, Larkyn Mahoney, Emma Brezenski, Libbie Brezenski and Quinn VunCannon have all provided scoring throughout the season.

"There's definitely been stretches this year where our ability to shoot from the outside has carried our offense," Ridder said. "With us having the post players, our ability to shoot the ball from the outside is important because it kind of just keeps everybody honest. Our kids have done a good job of being able to make shots on the perimeter to make that happen."

The Gothenburg Swedes stand in the way of Scotus qualifying for the state tournament. Gothenburg reached Lincoln last year and placed fourth.

This season, the Swedes returned their entire roster as they went 19-4. Both they and the Shamrocks didn't play any common opponents this season.

"The first thing is just experience and confidence they bring to the table and knowing what they can do," Ridder said. "When you think of a challenge offensively, they press all the time, they're athletic so you really got to have your wits about you and be prepared for the press all the time and handle it. They get after you defensively with their man, so you got to make great decisions and be able to handle the pressure."

Last year, Gothenburg featured a balanced scoring effort with four players averaging at least six points per game. Senior forward Ellarey Harm and senior guard Kynlee Strauser led the way with 9.8 and 9.1 points per game, respectively, last season.

"Defensively, they really shoot the ball well," Ridder said. "They're just really aggressive on offense, so just keeping them out of the paint and preventing those sorts of things from happening is a big deal. They rebound really, really well offensively so that'll be a big challenge for us to keep them off the offensive glass."

Scotus is looking to punch its first ticket to Lincoln since 2018. It lost in the district final the past two seasons, including losing in overtime a year ago.

Ridder said if they win Friday, it wouldn't be an achievement just for this year's group but for the last two senior classes as well.

"They've all really fought to get to the state tournament. We have fallen short the last couple years. It's kind of all of theirs in a sense that they've all helped build this and grow this, help each other get better, to kind of give us a chance to go to the state tournament," Ridder said. "Our kids have done a great job just persevering through our schedule. They're definitely deserving of going to state tournament. I think it would be really fulfilling if that happens."