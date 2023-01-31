Shamrocks fall to Crusaders in defensive battle

BOYS TOWN - For the first time in 11 years, the Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball team competed for the Centennial Conference title Saturday taking on Lincoln Christian at Boys Town.

It was a rematch from Jan. 12 when the Crusaders earned a 37-32 win. Saturday's championship game was another battle between two stout defenses.

However, the Crusaders made just enough shots while holding Scotus to just 27% shooting in a 34-25 win.

"We didn't play our best half in the first half. Really challenged our kids to play hard in the second half. I thought they did that. I appreciated the kids' effort," Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "They didn't give up. In the fourth quarter, we're running and jumping even with the deficit we had. They were fighting, so I give our kids credit."

Ridder said they were really looking to keep the Crusaders in front and to improve its rebounding. Both teams ended with 26 rebounds with Scotus recording seven steals compared to just four for Lincoln Christian.

"I thought we did a better job this game of rebounding against them. We did a good job adjusting some of the zone stuff that we did on defense," Ridder said. "Offensively, it was trying to create space and opportunities for some kids. That was our goal."

Scouts and Lincoln Christian were separated by just two possessions for the first two-and-a-half quarters.

It was 9-8 Crusaders before a 3-pointer from Lauren Swan and a field goal from Kenadee Ailes grew the lead to 14-8 after one quarter. Joanna Rusher, Hailey Steffensmeier, Kaelyn Dierman and Maysa Kuhl made one bucket each.

Both teams were held to just two points in the second quarter. Larkyn Mahoney scored on a put-back underneath the hoop while Lincoln Christian made two free throws to lead 16-10 at halftime.

Kuhl knocked down two free throws on the first possession of the second half to pull the Shamrocks within four. The biggest shot of the game came from Lincoln Christian freshman Jessa Hueser.

With 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, she made a 3-pointer from the top of the key following two missed threes and two offensive rebounds by the Crusaders. That grew the lead to 21-12.

Steffensmeier and Dierman scored field goals to start the fourth to cut the deficit to 23-18, but that was the closest the Shamrocks got as Hueser hit another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 10 with 4:16 remaining.

Dierman ended the night as Scotus' top scorer with eight points. Steffensmeier and Kuhl produced seven and six points, respectively.

"They're pretty athletic and they did a good job moving and they were able to kind of combat some of the stuff we do, so you give them a ton of credit for that," Ridder said.

The Shamrocks fell to 14-5 with their next game Thursday against Aquinas Catholic. While they're still chasing their first conference title since 2007, Scotus was among the final two teams standing in a loaded Centennial Conference.

"The thing is the Centennial Conference is super challenging. If you can come here in the finals and compete, then that's a great thing," Ridder said. "(Tonight) we didn't necessarily get where we wanted to go by winning our conference, but we'll look at and we'll learn from it and that's ultimately what's going to determine our success moving forward."