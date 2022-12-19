Shamrocks fall to Pierce behind Brahmer's big first half

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball squared off against undefeated Pierce Friday night. For the fourth time in five games this season, the Shamrocks played a game decided by six points or less.

Thanks to an 18-point first half from Bluejays senior Ben Brahmer, Pierce sported an eight-point lead in the second quarter. However, Scotus methodically chipped away at the deficit.

The Shamrocks pulled even at 20-20 and trailed 25-23 at halftime following a 3-pointer from Jackson Heng at the buzzer. Scotus ended the third quarter just as it did in the second with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Cohen Pelan to keep the deficit at two entering the fourth.

Heng put the Shamrocks in the lead with 3:41 remaining on a two-point field goal. Pierce retook the lead 35-34 on a basket from senior Colby Anderson.

After Pierce missed four consecutive free throws, Pelan drew a shooting foul with 38.3 seconds remaining. The senior missed both attempts. Deon Watts made both free throws at the other end to put Pierce ahead by three.

The Shamrocks cut the deficit to 37-36 after a bucket from Jack Faust. After Pierce shot 1-for-2 at the charity stripe, the Shamrocks were called for a charge with 5.4 seconds remaining. Abram Scholting made two free throws to ice the game and seal the win 40-37.

"We lost the game in the first quarter. It was the 23 (Scholting) and 13 (Brahmer) show," Scotus head coach Mike VunCannon said. "We just didn't execute our offensive game plan there in the first half. We did a much job in the second half, obviously."

Pierce led 9-7 after one with Brahmer scoring seven points. In the second quarter, the senior made three straight 3-pointers. Scholting made two field goals to end the game with nine points and Brahmer was held to one point in the final 16 minutes.

"We just played a little tentative in the first half defensively and he made us pay," VunCannon said. "That's what a great athlete does."

Pelan and Max Wemhoff led the Shamrocks in scoring with 10 points each. Faust recorded seven points and Heng ended with five. Owen Lindhorst and Mason Roberts finished with three and two points, respectively.

"We have to get better putting pressure on the other team, getting into the paint, getting paint touches because that opens things up for other guys in the post like Max (Wemhoff)," VunCannon said. "Max had a couple of nice little buckets in there because we were penetrating and then we would dump down. Also, when you drive into the paint, that opens up kicks for inside looks. I think we shot the ball relatively well from the perimeter too."

It was the second game for Scotus without sophomore Caleb Cameron, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. VunCannon said he's looking for everybody to pick up Cameron's production.

"We just have to have other people step up," he said. "That's all there is to it. We have the guys on our team and our family that will pick up the slack for him."

Scotus fell to 3-2 on the season and will host the reigning Class C-2 state champions Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday. It'll be the team's final game before next week's holiday tournament.