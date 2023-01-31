Shamrocks fall to red-hot Warriors in conference title game

BOYS TOWN - Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball, following a 61-47 win Friday against Hastings St. Cecilia, faced Lincoln Lutheran in Saturday's Centennial Conference Tournament championship game.

The Warriors, fresh off an upset win over the top-seed Omaha Concordia, jumped out to a 14-1, but a big run in the second and third quarters saw the Shamrocks take a 36-34 lead.

However, Lincoln Lutheran senior Jonny Puelz took over the game outscoring the Shamrocks by himself with 21 points down the stretch en route to a 65-55 win for the Warriors.

"We really made just too many mistakes to come back from. We had over 20 turnovers. It's so hard to beat a team like that when you turn it over that many times. We put ourselves in a hole in that first quarter, which was maybe to be expected after (yesterday)," Scotus head coach Mike VunCannon said. "Our kids fight their butts off. I think you saw that in the third quarter. We came back and took the lead. We didn't play well enough to win (today), but I'm really proud of our kids."

It was a rough first quarter for the Shamrocks. Jackson Heng made a 3-pointer for the team's first field goal with 1:19 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Scotus climbed back into the game after trailing 23-9. It ended the first half on a 16-5 run to cut the deficit to three points at halftime.

Owen Lindhorst scored a bucket followed by two straight field goals from Max Wemhoff precipitated a Lincoln Lutheran timeout. After the Warriors scored five straight points, Heng hit back-to-back threes and Wemhoff knocked down a free throw to close out the opening 16 minutes.

Jack Faust scored the first points of the second half and Cohen Pelan trimmed the deficit to one after making a three while drawing a free throw. Faust put Scotus in the lead with 5:17 left in the third on a two-point field goal.

After a Puelz three, Wemhoff and Faust scored on back-to-back possessions to put Scotus back in front 36-34.

VunCannon said their comeback was aided by a more aggressive approach against Lincoln Lutheran's press defense.

"We were tentative against the press and when you do that ... in the first quarter, we broke the press and we were happy with that. When people press you, you got to be aggressive to the point where you make things happen for yourself," VunCannon said. "That's why we started doing that. We broke the press, got the ball in the middle of the floor and then started making things happen. We started making shots too. That helps as well."

From that point, Puelz took over. The senior hit a 3-pointer, converted a 3-point play, made a free throw and hit another three on the final shot of the third quarter to put Lutheran ahead 46-38 entering the fourth.

Puelz scored eight of the first 10 points of the fourth on two threes and a two-point field goal to grow the advantage to 56-41 with 5:19 remaining. Puelz finished with a game-high 31 points.

Scotus cut the deficit to nine on four points from Faust, a 3-pointer from Heng and a steal and layup from Lindhorst. Warriors sophomore Ryan Hager scored the final six points for his team to salt the game away.

Jack Faust, after scoring 11 points against St. Cecilia on Friday, played one of the best games of his career with 23 points, including 20 in the second half.

Heng was the only other Shamrock in double-figures with 13 points. Wemhoff ended with seven points and Lindhorst and Pelan finished with six points each.

"I just can't say enough about him. He's (Faust) a guard playing post and he never complains," VunCannon said. "He does a really nice job for us. I can't imagine next year without him. It's going to be tough, but we're not done yet."

Last season, Scotus won just four games. The Shamrock senior class of Faust, Mason Roberts, Blake Wemhoff, Bohden Jedlicka, Brennen Jelinek and Alex Ferguson have led the Shamrocks' turnaround with 12 wins this season and the opportunity to compete for its first conference title since 2016.

"I mentioned that pregame to the seniors. I go can you imagine last year, two years ago even, competing for a conference championship and they were all like no. It's 100% these guys," VunCannon said. "The seniors have been great leaders, but they've all melded together to form this awesome team. We call it a family and the seniors are a big part of that. Not all of them play a bunch, but that doesn't seem to matter and that's what makes it so special to coach these kids."

On Friday, the Shamrocks completed a wire-to-wire win over the Bluehawks in the semifinals. Lindhorst scored a career-high 17 points with Max and Faust tallying 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Scotus led 18-12 after one quarter and 25-21 at halftime after St. Cecilia made a fadeaway jumper in the paint on an offensive rebound as time expired in the first half.

The Shamrocks extended the lead to double-digits heading to the fourth after a running 3-pointer from Heng to beat the third-quarter buzzer. Scotus finished the second half outscoring St. Cecilia 36-26.

Scotus, now 12-6, returns home to host Wahoo Neumann on Friday.

"There were a bunch of other conference teams that would have loved to play in this game," VunCannon said. "It's something they will remember. This whole week they've played awesome."